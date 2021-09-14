When it comes to affordable fashion that tickles the itch of forming the backbone of a capsule wardrobe – which is to say pieces of clothing which individually hold their own with each other – few high street stalwarts do it as well as John Lewis & Partners.

Indeed, the brand has been purveying accessible wares since its inception in 1864, and fast forward a generation or two, and it’s still going, most notably with the release of its Anyday range, which debuted in April this year.

It was – and is – the brand’s most affordable in-house range yet, and now, for the first time, fashion is being added to the range and it’s brimming with back-to-work staples done oh-so right.