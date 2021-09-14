All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Following on from the release of its Anyday collection earlier this year, John Lewis is back with a winter-ready range for all.
When it comes to affordable fashion that tickles the itch of forming the backbone of a capsule wardrobe – which is to say pieces of clothing which individually hold their own with each other – few high street stalwarts do it as well as John Lewis & Partners.
Indeed, the brand has been purveying accessible wares since its inception in 1864, and fast forward a generation or two, and it’s still going, most notably with the release of its Anyday range, which debuted in April this year.
It was – and is – the brand’s most affordable in-house range yet, and now, for the first time, fashion is being added to the range and it’s brimming with back-to-work staples done oh-so right.
Featuring a line-up of comfort-first coats that don’t compromise on style, insulating jumpers and on-trend padded bags, this is a purse-friendly line you’re not going to want to miss. These are the pieces we’re adding to our baskets now.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday grey funnel knit jumper dress
This easy knitted dress is the ultimate cooler weather staple. Simply juxtapose with chunky stomper boots and you’ll be ready to go in no time at all.
Shop John Lewis & Partners Anyday grey funnel knit jumper dress, £46
John Lewis & Partners Anyday quilted tote bag
XXL totes are the only plus-one you need for a return to the office: this quilted tote, which is available in a duo of versatile hues, is a certified style win.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday cord shirt
Simply throw this creamy-coloured cord shirt over a T-shirt and jeans and just see how your outfit is instantly elevated.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday faux fur mule slippers
Perfect for pairing with jeans and shirts on a day-to-day basis, these fur-lined slippers deserve a place in your winter wardrobe line-up.
Shop John Lewis & Partners Anyday faux fur mule slippers, £26
John Lewis & Partners Anyday teddy coat
The teddy coat’s popularity shows no signs of waning this winter; make this coffee-coloured snuggle number your go-to.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday denim jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are the simple and straight-forward way to style out heading back to the office. This dark denim number is the best we’ve seen yet.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday thermal roll neck
Once the UK’s signature blistering winds return, there’s nothing like layering thermal roll necks under dresses, blazers and the like.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday crew neck knit dress
An easy peasy frock that’s perfect for transitional styling, none comes closer to the versatile capabilities of a knitted dress.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday crew neck jumper
Available in a quartet of easy-to-style hues, this crew neck jumper will be your cool weather BFF in no time at all.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday slouch T-shirt
A classic T-shirt is a go-to for any and all capsule wardrobes: this grey number is one of the best we’ve found.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday borg jacket
A borg jacket is a snuggly style best friend; the perfect companion for chilly days and even colder nights.
Images: courtesy of John Lewis & Partners.