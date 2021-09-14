John Lewis & Partners Anyday range

These are the pieces we’re adding to our baskets from John Lewis’ affordable Anyday range

Following on from the release of its Anyday collection earlier this year, John Lewis is back with a winter-ready range for all. 

When it comes to affordable fashion that tickles the itch of forming the backbone of a capsule wardrobe – which is to say pieces of clothing which individually hold their own with each other – few high street stalwarts do it as well as John Lewis & Partners.

Indeed, the brand has been purveying accessible wares since its inception in 1864, and fast forward a generation or two, and it’s still going, most notably with the release of its Anyday range, which debuted in April this year.

It was – and is – the brand’s most affordable in-house range yet, and now, for the first time, fashion is being added to the range and it’s brimming with back-to-work staples done oh-so right.

Featuring a line-up of comfort-first coats that don’t compromise on style, insulating jumpers and on-trend padded bags, this is a purse-friendly line you’re not going to want to miss. These are the pieces we’re adding to our baskets now. 

