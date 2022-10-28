John Lewis’s bestselling denim jumpsuit is back, and it’s bringing the 90s style straight into our wardrobes
- Lauren Cunningham
Two new tones and a myriad of ways to wear it, this sell-out style is sure to be back on many a wish list.
Denim jumpsuits have flitted in and out of fashion since becoming a style staple in the 60s and 70s. But they never spend too long out of the limelight, providing the perfect throw-on-and-go outfit for any occasion. It’s fuss-free fashion at its finest.
Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the denim design on Carrie Bradshaw earlier this year in a snap from the set of And Just Like That season two. And if anyone can take a trend and turn it into a lust-worthy look, Bradshaw is the woman for the job. Although we may draw the line at the pigeon purse.
Last season, our love affair with oversized denim overalls came out in full force, with the John Lewis Anyday plain denim jumpsuit selling out on its way to becoming the brand’s bestseller. So, it was only fair that with the new season came a new jumpsuit, and this time around, there are two new colourways to boot.
Mid-wash denim accentuates the 90s style, while black brings it back to a more formal-looking fit. Cuffed sleeves, tapered legs and a long waist tie add to the dimensions, while a loop ring gold-tone zip, oversized cut and plenty of pockets create the casual style boilersuits are best known for.
Whether paired with biker boots and a leather trench for a cool-casual style, court shoes and a blazer for a more formal fit or pared-back with trainers and a simple white T-shirt poking through, there are limitless ways to wear this one-piece, and we’re sure we’ll find them all.
Around 1,000 people signed up to be notified about its return, so many a boilersuit will be added to people’s baskets up and down the country. But, before you rush to the checkout, John Lewis has assured us that this season’s stock is a huge 184% larger than last time, so there should be enough jumpsuits to go around.
That said, don’t wait around too long as we have strong reason to believe that this restock won’t stay a secret for long.
Images: courtesy of John Lewis