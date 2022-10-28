Last season, our love affair with oversized denim overalls came out in full force, with the John Lewis Anyday plain denim jumpsuit selling out on its way to becoming the brand’s bestseller. So, it was only fair that with the new season came a new jumpsuit, and this time around, there are two new colourways to boot.

Mid-wash denim accentuates the 90s style, while black brings it back to a more formal-looking fit. Cuffed sleeves, tapered legs and a long waist tie add to the dimensions, while a loop ring gold-tone zip, oversized cut and plenty of pockets create the casual style boilersuits are best known for.

Whether paired with biker boots and a leather trench for a cool-casual style, court shoes and a blazer for a more formal fit or pared-back with trainers and a simple white T-shirt poking through, there are limitless ways to wear this one-piece, and we’re sure we’ll find them all.