Mother of Pearl’s debut homeware range with John Lewis has just dropped and we want everything

Featuring a line-up of dream-worthy bedding, the conscious London label’s first dip into the interior pond promises some seriously cool beauty sleep.

As far as brands with a conscience go, few do it better than Mother of Pearl, which creative Amy Powney has transformed into an ethical powerhouse during her 13 years at the business.

While the brand has long been a go-to for feel good fashion with a heart, today, Mother of Pearl is dipping its toe into the interiors pond with the launch of its first homeware collection in collaboration with John Lewis. And Mother of Pearl, which collaborated with the high street stalwart last year on a sell-out fashion collection, isn’t doing things by halves, it’s coming to shake things up; the range is John Lewis’ most sustainable and conscious yet.  

Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic cotton spot cushion
Included in the line-up is a considered collection of minimalist bedding, throws, pillowcases, cushions and organic silk eye masks.

“Bringing timeless and sustainable designs to the high street is an important step in making long-lasting change in the industry,” Powney says of the collaboration, “I’m so excited about this collection not only because we have been able to take my design concepts and apply them to new mediums but also because we have had the opportunity to build on the sustainability work that we have done with womenswear.”

Mother of Pearl x John Lewis is available to shop now; prices range from £30-£180.

