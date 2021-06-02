Featuring a line-up of dream-worthy bedding, the conscious London label’s first dip into the interior pond promises some seriously cool beauty sleep.
As far as brands with a conscience go, few do it better than Mother of Pearl, which creative Amy Powney has transformed into an ethical powerhouse during her 13 years at the business.
While the brand has long been a go-to for feel good fashion with a heart, today, Mother of Pearl is dipping its toe into the interiors pond with the launch of its first homeware collection in collaboration with John Lewis. And Mother of Pearl, which collaborated with the high street stalwart last year on a sell-out fashion collection, isn’t doing things by halves, it’s coming to shake things up; the range is John Lewis’ most sustainable and conscious yet.
Included in the line-up is a considered collection of minimalist bedding, throws, pillowcases, cushions and organic silk eye masks.
“Bringing timeless and sustainable designs to the high street is an important step in making long-lasting change in the industry,” Powney says of the collaboration, “I’m so excited about this collection not only because we have been able to take my design concepts and apply them to new mediums but also because we have had the opportunity to build on the sustainability work that we have done with womenswear.”
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis is available to shop now; prices range from £30-£180.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic cotton plaid print duvet
Nothing quite beats the feeling of a freshly-made bed, and no bedspread, frankly, can look fresher than this pared-back organic cotton offering.
Shop Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic cotton plaid print duvet, £80
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis abstract spot throw
In a pretty ivory hue, this textured throw is crying out to be thrown onto the end of your bed. Pair with white bedding for optimal home style points.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis pearl organic silk pillowcaseThe virtues of sleeping on silk pillowcases for your skin and hair have been extolled at large, but when they look this good too? Well, then it’s a no-brainer.
Shop Mother of Pearl x John Lewis pearl organic silk pillowcase, £60
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic cotton spot cushion
Nothing quite beats the feeling of a plump and pretty cushion, and this one has panache in spades. Juxtapose the texture of it against a smooth and crisp bedspread.
Shop Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic cotton spot cushion, £40
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis flat sheet
Forget those fuddy duddy flat sheets you’ve been relying on for far too long and invest instead in a smart and fun option that promises to spice up your bedding.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis silk eye mask
It’s not just your pillowcases that ought to be upgraded to silk; any eye masks you may wish to use also should be, too. This sweet spotty offering is simply crying out to be worn to bed.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic linear wave print duvet set
Given how much time we’ve spent in our homes over the past year, it pays to invest in high-quality and attractive pieces for your home. This fun bedspread is proof of how easy it is to spice up your home.
Shop Mother of Pearl x John Lewis organic linear wave print duvet set, £80
Images: courtesy of John Lewis.