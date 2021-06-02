As far as brands with a conscience go, few do it better than Mother of Pearl, which creative Amy Powney has transformed into an ethical powerhouse during her 13 years at the business.

While the brand has long been a go-to for feel good fashion with a heart, today, Mother of Pearl is dipping its toe into the interiors pond with the launch of its first homeware collection in collaboration with John Lewis. And Mother of Pearl, which collaborated with the high street stalwart last year on a sell-out fashion collection, isn’t doing things by halves, it’s coming to shake things up; the range is John Lewis’ most sustainable and conscious yet.