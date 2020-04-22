Marking John Lewis’s most sustainable collection to date, the high street retailer has teamed up with industry insider favourite Mother of Pearl for an exclusive 33-piece collection.

Who doesn’t love a high street collaboration? The heady mix of designer aesthetic at affordable prices is enough to send even the most grounded of fashion fans into a spin. The latest team project comes from high street titan John Lewis and cult British designer Mother of Pearl, who have created a capsule collection of smart and elegant pieces ready to uplift and elevate every wardrobe.

At the core of this collection is purposeful fashion: pieces designed to stand the test of time in your wardrobe, while also bringing something refreshingly new for your sartorial satisfaction. Mother of Pearl, a highlight on the London Fashion Week schedule, has been pioneering the way for sustainability without losing its trademark aesthetic of strong feminine silhouettes, bold prints and delicate details.

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl delivers on timeless separates.

Enacting yet more positive change, this collection maintains all of those brand values but at high street prices. A classic taupe-coloured trouser suit with pearl buttons, seasonless shirting with gold-detailed cuffs and a polka-dot printed dress contribute to the collection’s longevity. “Making beautiful pieces for the high street with the most sustainable fabrics and production is not an easy task,” says Amy Powney, creative director of Mother of Pearl. “But working with the John Lewis & Partners team has made this a reality.”

This easy-to-wear leopard print dress is a spring essential.

Whether you are banking pieces to wear when you head back to the office or simply dressing up for your weekend in the sunshine here’s our edit of the must-have pieces.

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl camel blazer John Lewis x Mother of Pearl: camel blazer A modern classic, this camel blazer with elegant pearl detail can be worn with the matching tailored trousers for a power suiting moment or dressed down with jeans and t-shirt for a more casual look. Shop camel blazer, £159 BUY NOW

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl blue cotton dress John Lewis x Mother of Pearl: blue striped cotton dress Known for her nuanced take on shirting - there are so many great ones in the collection - Powney has extended her collection to include the perfect summer dress. Wear yours with barely there sandals and a neat denim jacket for work and with layers of gold jewellery and leather flip flops for the weekend. Shop cotton dress, £139 BUY NOW

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl polka dot dress John Lewis x Mother of Pearl: polka dot shirt dress It wouldn’t be a Mother of Pearl collection without her signature polka dot print. This time creative director Powney has worked her magic on an asymmetric dress that hits both playful and sophisticated. Shop polka dot dress, £179 BUY NOW

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl white shirt John Lewis x Mother of Pearl: white shirt The gold button details are where this white shirt really comes to life. We’ll be sporting ours French tucked into our favourite high waisted jeans. Shop white shirt, £99 BUY NOW

John Lewis x Mother of Pearl blue jeans If you haven’t ventured into wide-leg jeans now is the time. Another Mother of Pearl staple shape pair yours with an of-the-moment wide collar blouse and simple sandals. Shop jeans, £99 BUY NOW