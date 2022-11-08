All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you have an office Christmas party coming up, a festive feast with friends or are looking for a two-piece for the 25th of December, these are the items on our fashion wishlist.
Sequins, glitter and feathers are starting to work their way back into our wardrobes, which can only mean one thing: party season is nearly upon us. While you can, of course, wear any of these things all year round, Christmas is really when they come out in full force, turning usual clothing collections into party-ready pieces that are playful and punchy.
Jewel-toned velvet suits, shiny skirts and glitter-spot disco dresses are in no short supply, and John Lewis is one of the first retailers to wow us with its wares.
Launching a capsule collection of 22 looks, the high-street stalwart has partnered with some of our favourite brands to create festive outfits you won’t find anywhere else. While we love the everyday comfort of a joyful jumper, toasty turtleneck and knitted dress, sometimes it’s nice to dress to impress – ’tis the season, after all.
From AllSaints to Anyday, Ghost to Phase Eight, a whole host of brands have collaborated with John Lewis to create the collection. And, while we wouldn’t be sad to see any of these pieces make their way into our wardrobes, we’ve whittled it down to 11 that have really piqued our fancy.
Somerset by Alice Temperley’s cut-out star dress offers a daring take on the classic LBD, while the gorgeous green jumpsuit is sure to brighten up even the dullest of days. The gold sequin Phase Eight jumpsuit is sure to be the star of any Christmas party, and the Nobody’s Child pink spot dress may be the perfect pick for those looking for a metallic-hued mini.
For anyone after a more subdued style, the velvet NRBY top and trouser set may be just the ticket, and the yellow midi Thought dress can be warmed up for winter by pairing it with a chocolate brown knee-high boot and leather trench coat.
Sound tempting? We thought so too. Keep scrolling to see the items at the top of our wishlist.
Phase Eight jumpsuit
Christmastime calls for gold, giving everything a warm glow of fairy lights, and this Phase Eight jumpsuit fits the brief perfectly. Pair with sky-high heels for a real standout outfit.
Albaray dress
The first thing that drew us to this dress was the bright blue tone. The second, the fabulous fit. In a vintage-style cut, the midi length and ruffle hem create a floaty-yet-fitted style perfect for swaying away on the dancefloor, while the high neck and mid-length sleeves add a formality that’s suited to any occasion.
NRBY top and trousers
Velvet is one of our favourite fabrics for this time of year. Promising a soft and cosy feel with an instantly luxe look, it’s a go-to for effortless style. When worn together, this trouser and top set is incredibly chic.
Shop Nrby top at John Lewis & Partners, £110
Somerset by Alice Temperley dress
A festive twist on a LBD, this Somerset by Alice Temperley find is one of our favourites. Made up of tiny cut-out stars, every attention has been given to even the smallest details, and we think it’s just delightful.
Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley dress at John Lewis & Partners, £125
Whistles dress
If you’re not quite ready to go for gold, silver may be the solution. This shiny Whistles dress wouldn’t look out of place sat on top of the tree – although we wouldn’t recommend it!
Anyday top and trousers
This top and trouser set can be worn together, as pictured, or separately in a more casual style. Whether paired with jeans and black ankle boots or a midi skirt and heels, the top is sure to become a staple part of your winter wardrobe, while the trousers can be worn anywhere from the office to brunch with friends.
Shop Anyday top at John Lewis & Partners, £28
Nobody’s Child dress
When the winter weather kicks in, a mini dress isn’t always the first thing we reach for. But, busting moves on the dancefloor can really warm you up, so sometimes being swaddled in fabric isn’t always the best way to go. Whether worn with platform heels or a black ankle boot, this Nobody’s Child dress is as cute as it is cool.
Jigsaw blazer and trousers
Trouser suits are rapidly rising as one of this season’s must-have styles, and this Jigsaw set is a great find. In a deep-purple velvet fabric, it’s sure to be cosy, comfy and make a real statement.
Shop Jigsaw blazer at John Lewis & Partners, £240
Thought dress
For days in the office, brunch with friends or a Christmas lunch you need to layer up for, this Thought dress is sure to work for all. We’d wear this with chocolate brown knee-high boots and a matching leather trench to really amp up the yellow tone.
Kemi Telford dress
Whether dressed up with heels or pared back with a knee-high boot or trainer, this Kemi Telford dress is sure to make a statement. The peacock feather print is particularly attention-grabbing and will work for a whole host of occasions, no matter how fancy.
Somerset by Alice Temperley jumpsuit
This joyful jumpsuit is incredibly Christmassy. The bright green tone will brighten up even the dullest of days, whether paired with statement heels or a trusty trainer.
Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley jumpsuit at John Lewis & Partners, £99
Images: courtesy of John Lewis