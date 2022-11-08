Winter fashion 2022: Partywear pieces from John Lewis

John Lewis’s exclusive partywear collection is here, and these are the 11 festive outfits we’re buying

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Whether you have an office Christmas party coming up, a festive feast with friends or are looking for a two-piece for the 25th of December, these are the items on our fashion wishlist. 

Sequins, glitter and feathers are starting to work their way back into our wardrobes, which can only mean one thing: party season is nearly upon us. While you can, of course, wear any of these things all year round, Christmas is really when they come out in full force, turning usual clothing collections into party-ready pieces that are playful and punchy.

Jewel-toned velvet suits, shiny skirts and glitter-spot disco dresses are in no short supply, and John Lewis is one of the first retailers to wow us with its wares.

Launching a capsule collection of 22 looks, the high-street stalwart has partnered with some of our favourite brands to create festive outfits you won’t find anywhere else. While we love the everyday comfort of a joyful jumper, toasty turtleneck and knitted dress, sometimes it’s nice to dress to impress – ’tis the season, after all.

You may also like

Autumn fashion 2022: 32 joyful jumpers to stock up on for the colder months

From AllSaints to Anyday, Ghost to Phase Eight, a whole host of brands have collaborated with John Lewis to create the collection. And, while we wouldn’t be sad to see any of these pieces make their way into our wardrobes, we’ve whittled it down to 11 that have really piqued our fancy.

Somerset by Alice Temperley’s cut-out star dress offers a daring take on the classic LBD, while the gorgeous green jumpsuit is sure to brighten up even the dullest of days. The gold sequin Phase Eight jumpsuit is sure to be the star of any Christmas party, and the Nobody’s Child pink spot dress may be the perfect pick for those looking for a metallic-hued mini.

For anyone after a more subdued style, the velvet NRBY top and trouser set may be just the ticket, and the yellow midi Thought dress can be warmed up for winter by pairing it with a chocolate brown knee-high boot and leather trench coat.

Sound tempting? We thought so too. Keep scrolling to see the items at the top of our wishlist.

  • Phase Eight jumpsuit

    Phase Eight jumpsuit
    Phase Eight jumpsuit

    Christmastime calls for gold, giving everything a warm glow of fairy lights, and this Phase Eight jumpsuit fits the brief perfectly. Pair with sky-high heels for a real standout outfit.

    Shop Phase Eight jumpsuit at John Lewis & Partners, £199

    BUY NOW

  • Albaray dress

    Albaray dress
    Albaray dress

    The first thing that drew us to this dress was the bright blue tone. The second, the fabulous fit. In a vintage-style cut, the midi length and ruffle hem create a floaty-yet-fitted style perfect for swaying away on the dancefloor, while the high neck and mid-length sleeves add a formality that’s suited to any occasion.

    Shop Albaray dress at John Lewis & Partners, £89

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of John Lewis

Topics

Share this article