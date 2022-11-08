Sequins, glitter and feathers are starting to work their way back into our wardrobes, which can only mean one thing: party season is nearly upon us. While you can, of course, wear any of these things all year round, Christmas is really when they come out in full force, turning usual clothing collections into party-ready pieces that are playful and punchy.

Jewel-toned velvet suits, shiny skirts and glitter-spot disco dresses are in no short supply, and John Lewis is one of the first retailers to wow us with its wares.

Launching a capsule collection of 22 looks, the high-street stalwart has partnered with some of our favourite brands to create festive outfits you won’t find anywhere else. While we love the everyday comfort of a joyful jumper, toasty turtleneck and knitted dress, sometimes it’s nice to dress to impress – ’tis the season, after all.