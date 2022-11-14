Christmas is coming at quite a rapid rate. Lights are being hung, turkeys are being ordered and gifts are being bought as we enter into the spirit of the season.

But we can’t help but wonder: what do other people’s festivities look like? Does everyone pick at the pigs in blankets on Boxing Day morning? Are the stockings hung at the end of the bed or above the fireplace? And what does everyone wear once the big day rolls around?

We caught up with supermodel Jourdan Dunn to see how things were done in her house, and we have to say it sounds fabulously festive. From hanging up the tree decorations with her son, Riley, to a delicious feast of food, we’re certainly envious of Christmastime at the Dunns.