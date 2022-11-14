Jourdan Dunn shares her go-to tips for a seamless Christmas
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From spending time with her family to decorating the tree, the supermodel certainly enjoys a Christmassy celebration… apart from perhaps her outfit of choice.
Christmas is coming at quite a rapid rate. Lights are being hung, turkeys are being ordered and gifts are being bought as we enter into the spirit of the season.
But we can’t help but wonder: what do other people’s festivities look like? Does everyone pick at the pigs in blankets on Boxing Day morning? Are the stockings hung at the end of the bed or above the fireplace? And what does everyone wear once the big day rolls around?
We caught up with supermodel Jourdan Dunn to see how things were done in her house, and we have to say it sounds fabulously festive. From hanging up the tree decorations with her son, Riley, to a delicious feast of food, we’re certainly envious of Christmastime at the Dunns.
Kicking off the Christmas season, Dunn dropped into the Kate Spade holiday pop-up shop, which was open to the public from 10-13 November, in Soho, London. It’s safe to say a fair few things from the brand’s holiday selection caught her eye, including a giant champagne vending machine, which the supermodel hopes to find under her Christmas tree.
Chatting to Stylist about her highlights of the holiday, what she’s giving as gifts and how she’ll be celebrating the release of her first major TV role in new ITV drama Riches, we delved into Dunn’s festive fun, and here’s how it went.
How excited are you for Christmas?
I’m always excited for Christmas. As I get older, I get even more excited, especially now that I have nieces and nephews and my son. It’s a time to spoil them and just be around the family and embrace the festive spirit.
What does Christmas look like with your friends and family?
Just getting together, a lot of food, sensible drinking, games – just joy. It’s the end of the year, with New Year’s Eve as well, so I spend time with my loved ones and embrace joy, love and all that good stuff.
What do you think is the highlight of the festive season?
I’ll always say it’s the food – definitely the food. Eating all of the food at Christmas.
Looking at the food, what does a typical Christmas Day dinner look like in your house?
Because I grew up in a Jamaican household, Christmas dinner was basically like Sunday dinner but on steroids. We have everything you can think of that is not a traditional Christmas dinner. My family doesn’t have turkey, but we have everything but turkey, so roast chicken or lamb or jerk ham, jerk turkey wings, mac and cheese, crab, lobster and prawns. It’s like a big feast!
Do you do anything special with your son Riley over the festive season, and what’s his favourite part of Christmas?
I mean, the presents are for sure a favourite part for him. It’s also his birthday in December as well, so he gets presents upon presents, but he still, to this day, enjoys putting up the Christmas tree. He’s always on my case about being last minute, so he makes sure I’m not. Last year I wasn’t, because he was on my case.
But he loves putting on the star and hanging up the decorations with me. That’s the thing that we do with my nephew as well because he enjoys it too.
What are you hoping will be under the tree for you?
OK, there are two things. I really want a kitten, a Bengal kitten. I always had cats when I was growing up, and now I feel like I’d like a kitten in my household.
I’ve been working quite closely with Kate Spade recently and I love her cute little bonbon velvet small kiss lock clutch. It’s got a little pearl handle and gold, so it’s very festive and it’ll make a very cool, nice addition to go out with during the festive season. Also, the champagne vending machine at the pop-up is amazing. That’s what I really want: the champagne vending machine. I think that was amazing.
For Christmas Day, do you have a go-to look? Is it a dress to impress or cosy and comfortable vibes in your house?
It really depends. Sometimes I like to get all dressed up. Even when I’m the one that’s cooking, I still like to get dressed up. But then, sometimes, I want to be chilled and just be cosy. So yeah, it depends on what the vibe is.
I’m hoping that this Christmas I’ll be somewhere on a beach, so if that’s the case, I’ll just be in a bikini. Hopefully, that’s the case.
You’ve just landed your first major TV role playing the character Davina in the new ITV drama Riches, which comes out just before Christmas. Will you be combining celebrations for that into your Christmas festivities?
Definitely! I feel like I’m excited, but I also find everything that I do sometimes cringey. Seeing yourself, hearing yourself speak or seeing clips of yourself, I still get like that. But I think because I’m going to be with my family, we’ll binge-watch it all together. I feel like that will be a good little thing to do leading up to Christmas. Maybe we’ll do that on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day or something.
Images: courtesy of Kate Spade