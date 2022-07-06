If one person were to exemplify the freneticism of 2022, it would be Julia Fox. From barely-there denim belts (worn as skirts, no less) to matchy-matchy pantaboots, the Uncut Gems (pronounced “an-caht jams” for the uninitiated), the star has reached the apex of popular culture thanks to her willingness to wear absolutely anything at all with her signature nonchalance.

The latest example of Fox’s cultural clout is her string of recent appearances at haute couture fashion week, which is currently taking place in Paris.