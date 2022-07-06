Julia Fox fashion: the actor takes on Couture Fashion Week
Fashion

Julia Fox is officially the undisputed and reigning queen of couture fashion week

Julia Fox, muse of director Josh Safdie and star of Uncut Gems, is proving that she’s the real style star of couture fashion week. 

If one person were to exemplify the freneticism of 2022, it would be Julia Fox. From barely-there denim belts (worn as skirts, no less) to matchy-matchy pantaboots, the Uncut Gems (pronounced “an-caht jams” for the uninitiated), the star has reached the apex of popular culture thanks to her willingness to wear absolutely anything at all with her signature nonchalance.

The latest example of Fox’s cultural clout is her string of recent appearances at haute couture fashion week, which is currently taking place in Paris.   

Julia Fox fashion: the actor takes on Couture Fashion Week
Julia Fox wearing Iris Van Herpen at Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022.

The New York-based actor flexed her fashion muscle to close the Patou show on Sunday evening, before gracing the Iris Van Herpen show the next day in one of the brand’s signature swirl-adorned gowns.

Of course, this being the Julia Fox phenomenon that we know and love, the style statements didn’t stop there. Yesterday, she appeared on the front row at Alexandre Vauthier, clad almost head-to-toe in her trademark sultry leather, proving that not only is she in-demand on the runway, but also for the guest list too.  

Julia Fox fashion: the actor takes on Couture Fashion Week
Alexandre Vaulthier invited Julia Fox to sit on its FROW at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

So far during haute couture fashion week, Dior has unveiled its latest couture collection, which was inspired by Kyiv-based artist Olesia Trofymenko, while Emma Watson opted for XXL shoulder pads on the front row at Schiaparelli, squeezed between Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama.  

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty