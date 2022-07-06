Julia Fox is officially the undisputed and reigning queen of couture fashion week
Julia Fox, muse of director Josh Safdie and star of Uncut Gems, is proving that she’s the real style star of couture fashion week.
If one person were to exemplify the freneticism of 2022, it would be Julia Fox. From barely-there denim belts (worn as skirts, no less) to matchy-matchy pantaboots, the Uncut Gems (pronounced “an-caht jams” for the uninitiated), the star has reached the apex of popular culture thanks to her willingness to wear absolutely anything at all with her signature nonchalance.
The latest example of Fox’s cultural clout is her string of recent appearances at haute couture fashion week, which is currently taking place in Paris.
The New York-based actor flexed her fashion muscle to close the Patou show on Sunday evening, before gracing the Iris Van Herpen show the next day in one of the brand’s signature swirl-adorned gowns.
Of course, this being the Julia Fox phenomenon that we know and love, the style statements didn’t stop there. Yesterday, she appeared on the front row at Alexandre Vauthier, clad almost head-to-toe in her trademark sultry leather, proving that not only is she in-demand on the runway, but also for the guest list too.
So far during haute couture fashion week, Dior has unveiled its latest couture collection, which was inspired by Kyiv-based artist Olesia Trofymenko, while Emma Watson opted for XXL shoulder pads on the front row at Schiaparelli, squeezed between Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama.
Images: Getty