JW Anderson x Uniqlo: a first look at the spring collection made for everyone

In between being the brains behind his own label, JW Anderson; stepping up as the creative director of Spanish label Loewe and collaborating with Moncler; Jonathan Anderson has been busy joining forces with Uniqlo for his fifth collection with the high street brand.
The 36-year-old Northern Irish designer has created a ‘British Country Style’ spring drop for all the family. The Stylist fashion team thought the autumn/winter 2019 collection was the best yet, until they were given a private viewing of the new spring/summer 2020 collection by the man himself, that is. In a presentation (alongside pancakes and cinnamon buns) the man that has created cult items spotted all over London – yes, we mean that check trench coat – talked through why Uniqlo is his go-to on the high street. “The reason why I’ve continued this collaboration is because I actually buy and wear the clothes already. The high street is a confusing place now and Uniqlo sticks to doing what they do best by keeping it very simple, well made and in great materials. Everything I put out on the street I want to make sure it’s really well made and reflects what I’m about as a designer.”
This collection comprises of 65 pieces for women, 71 for men and 27 unisex accessories – including sandals for the first time – along with the addition of Jonathan Anderson’s first ever kids wear collection. “I like miniature versions of adults clothes; the idea of a modern family pulls this whole collection together.”
The mini-me pieces reflect the mainline edit of contrast-stitch denim with oversized turn-ups, button-up linen shirts and hints of gingham. “We’ve never explored gingham before and I think it’s something quite quintessential which reminds me of school – but in a good way. We’ve blown up the picnic blanket in fun ensembles that you can wear all together or as separates.”
There’s something in the collection that everyone could wear on a daily basis, with minimal effort needed, all given the seal of approval with the iconic JW logo. It’s a tricky task to narrow down the best bits, but the Stylist fashion team has made an edit of their top 10 pieces from the womenswear collection to add to the most carefully curated spring wish list.
