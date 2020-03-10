JW Anderson x Uniqlo: a first look at the spring collection made for everyone

In between being the brains behind his own label, JW Anderson; stepping up as the creative director of Spanish label Loewe and collaborating with Moncler; Jonathan Anderson has been busy joining forces with Uniqlo for his fifth collection with the high street brand.

The 36-year-old Northern Irish designer has created a ‘British Country Style’ spring drop for all the family. The Stylist fashion team thought the autumn/winter 2019 collection was the best yet, until they were given a private viewing of the new spring/summer 2020 collection by the man himself, that is. In a presentation (alongside pancakes and cinnamon buns) the man that has created cult items spotted all over London – yes, we mean that check trench coat – talked through why Uniqlo is his go-to on the high street. “The reason why I’ve continued this collaboration is because I actually buy and wear the clothes already. The high street is a confusing place now and Uniqlo sticks to doing what they do best by keeping it very simple, well made and in great materials. Everything I put out on the street I want to make sure it’s really well made and reflects what I’m about as a designer.”