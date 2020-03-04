Kate Middleton's emerald green dress is available to pre-order now
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
Kate Middleton’s style is a masterclass in everyday elegance. Now she has made a show-stopping style statement in an emerald green dress by British label The Vampire’s Wife.
It’s no secret that we love Kate Middleton’s style. A fashion icon who is as at home in the latest must-have high street pieces as she is re-wearing her favourite Alexander McQueen looks, when it comes to showcasing her impeccable style, Kate can do no wrong.
Now she has blessed us with another stand-out look, making an elegant style statement in Dublin on the first day of her tour of Ireland with Prince William. Visiting the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar, Kate shimmered in an iridescent emerald silk dress designed by British label The Vampire’s Wife.
The jewel-toned midi dress featured a three-quarter length sleeve with ruffled cuffs, padded shoulders, a structured waist and flowed into a pleated, tiered hem. The best part about Kate’s stunning dress? It’s available to add to your wardrobe too.
Dounded by former model Susie Cave, The Vampire’s Wife’s signature style offers a gorgeously luxe interpretation of gothic noir. Think ruffled dresses with dramatic detailing and decadent fabrics, offering all the drama and elegance we’re looking for in an occasion dress.
And The Duchess of \Cambridge isn’t the only royal who’s a fan of the label. Princess Beatrice attended the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling wearing The Vampire’s Wife’s Veneration Dress, in a similar shade of emerald green. We can see this stunning dress looking elegant at weddings and evening events for years to come, making it the perfect investment piece to wear whenever the occasion calls for some seriously high-octane glamour.
Kate Middleton herself is no stranger to rewearing her favourite pieces - case in point, the Alexander McQueen gown she first wore in 2012 and showcased again at this year’s Baftas - and we can’t wait to see this dazzling metallic design again and again.
Wondering how to wear yours? Take your styling cues from the Duchess who offset the dress’s glamorous finish with natural make up and an unfussy hairstyle, parted simply down the middle. Add a pair of oversized gold earrings and a sparkling clutch for a show-stopping look that will cement your status as best dresses guest at every event.
The Vampire's Wife
Available to pre-order online now, The Falconetti dress is the exact style Kate Middleton was photographed in on her Ireland tour. Available in sizes UK 6 - 16, the dress will be dispatched from 20th March.
Shop The Falconetti emerald metallic green silk dress, £1,595
Images courtesy of Getty and The Vampire’s Wife.