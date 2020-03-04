It’s no secret that we love Kate Middleton’s style. A fashion icon who is as at home in the latest must-have high street pieces as she is re-wearing her favourite Alexander McQueen looks, when it comes to showcasing her impeccable style, Kate can do no wrong.

Now she has blessed us with another stand-out look, making an elegant style statement in Dublin on the first day of her tour of Ireland with Prince William. Visiting the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar, Kate shimmered in an iridescent emerald silk dress designed by British label The Vampire’s Wife.

The jewel-toned midi dress featured a three-quarter length sleeve with ruffled cuffs, padded shoulders, a structured waist and flowed into a pleated, tiered hem. The best part about Kate’s stunning dress? It’s available to add to your wardrobe too.