Throughout her three-decade career, no one has encapsulated effortless style better than Kate Moss. From the high-fashion runway to Glastonbury, her wardrobe has influenced how millions of us across the world get dressed.

And now the global icon and style visionary is adding a creative director title to her list of accomplishments as she takes the lead at Diet Coke as part of the brand’s 40th anniversary celebrations this year.

Diet Coke has a long history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, from musicians Daft Punk and David Guetta to designers JW Anderson, Karl Lagerfeld and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Fittingly, the supermodel and entrepreneur will be bringing her timeless aesthetic to Diet Coke’s new Love What You Love campaign, spotlighting individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life by knowing who they are and what they love.

“I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion,” Moss said of her appointment. “The Love What You Love campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams. As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style.”

The partnership between such industry giants is sure to mean exciting things are to come. We’ll be eagerly watching this space for more news.