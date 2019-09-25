Fashion

Kate Moss' best leopard print outfits of all time

Posted by
Danielle Fowler
Published
kate-moss-best-leopard-print-fashion-moments

Tap Kate Moss into Google Images and you’ll be given a not-so-subtle reminder of who the queen of leopard print really is, as the supermodel has championed tricky-to-navigate animal spots since the golden days of her modelling career.

So you can imagine our faces of the fashion desk when the 90s muse kickstarted Paris Fashion Week the best way she knows how - in an ultra glam vintage dress plastered in her go-to print of course.

Stealing the headlines before the last leg of shows even had chance to get underway on Monday night, the super prowled the Parisian pavements in a seriously chic column dress - complete with an ultra thigh-high split only an icon can pull off with ease.

kate-moss-leopard-print
Kate Moss kicked off Paris Fashion Week in a vintage leopard print dress

A far cry from her well-documented string of leopard print looks in the early 00s, Moss reimagined the trend for 2019 courtesy of the frock’s luxe jacquard finish with nothing but strappy stilettos and a co-ordinating clutch to complete the ensemble. 

In a front-row-worthy home run, the mother-of-one borrowed a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring for her night out in the City of Light which was originally a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor. 

Talk about a name-drop take on accessorising.

You may also like

London Fashion Week: the 6 things everyone was talking about this season

The soon-to-become-iconic look soon led us down a late night internet binge, as we unashamedly lusted over each and every one of the model’s most talked about leopard print moments of all time.

kate-moss-leopard-print-paris-fashion-week
Kate Moss and partner, Nikolai von Bismarck, arrive at the Hotel De Crillon in Paris

Whether it’s a paparazzi snap of Moss giving a lesson in A-list airport chic or a photograph of Moss posing on the front row decked in the cult print, there’s no greater wardrobe to reference when it comes to tackling the trend. We’re talking off-the-runway leopard-emblazoned chuck-on coats to a 90s bag we could totally work into our closet this autumn. 

You may also like

London Fashion Week: Where to buy the boilersuit everyone’s wearing this September

So if, like us, you’re now tempted to clamber around the back of your wardrobe for last season’s leopard print buys, look no further for inspiration on how to reinterpret Fashion Week-approved spots for autumn/winter 19.

Consider this an appreciation post of the original super’s most fan-girl-worthy leopard print looks. 

1. The Fashion Week-approved leopard print blouse 

kate-moss-leopard-print-january-2019
Kate Moss in January 2019

2. The autumn-ready investment piece

kate-moss-leopard-print-coat
Kate Moss in February 2018

3. The perfect way to embrace tight season

kate-moss-november-pfw
Kate Moss in September 2017

4. The failsafe leopard print throw-on

kate-moss-leopard-print-2016
Kate Moss in October 2016

5. A lesson in leopard-on-leopard dressing

kate-moss-leopard-print-burberry-show
Kate Moss in September 2015

6. Leopard print goes sports luxe

kate-moss-leopard-print-2015
Kate Moss in September 2015

7. The day-to-night leopard print blazer

kate-moss-londno-leopard-print-blazer-2016
Kate Moss in September 2016

8. Treating the trend to a big night out

kate-moss-november-2012
Kate Moss in November 2012

9. The trans-seasonal trophy piece

kate-moss-bella-freud-leopard-print-coat
Kate Moss in November 2012

10. Don’t leave out the accessories

kate-moss-nineties-leopard-print-bag
Kate Moss in December 1994

Need some distraction? Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read & do while at home.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Danielle Fowler

Recommended by Danielle Fowler

Fashion

London Fashion Week: the 6 things everyone was talking about this season

Here's the gossip from the front line

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

Where to buy the boilersuit everyone’s wearing at London Fashion Week

Say hello to the trophy item hanging in every fashion insider's wardrobe right now.

Posted by
Danielle Fowler
Published
Fashion

Billy Porter slays London Fashion Week with 7 outfit changes in 48 hours

The small-screen star just gave fashion insiders a lesson in the art of front-row dressing.

Posted by
Danielle Fowler
Published