Kate Moss' best leopard print outfits of all time
- Posted by
- Danielle Fowler
- Published
Tap Kate Moss into Google Images and you’ll be given a not-so-subtle reminder of who the queen of leopard print really is, as the supermodel has championed tricky-to-navigate animal spots since the golden days of her modelling career.
So you can imagine our faces of the fashion desk when the 90s muse kickstarted Paris Fashion Week the best way she knows how - in an ultra glam vintage dress plastered in her go-to print of course.
Stealing the headlines before the last leg of shows even had chance to get underway on Monday night, the super prowled the Parisian pavements in a seriously chic column dress - complete with an ultra thigh-high split only an icon can pull off with ease.
A far cry from her well-documented string of leopard print looks in the early 00s, Moss reimagined the trend for 2019 courtesy of the frock’s luxe jacquard finish with nothing but strappy stilettos and a co-ordinating clutch to complete the ensemble.
In a front-row-worthy home run, the mother-of-one borrowed a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring for her night out in the City of Light which was originally a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor.
Talk about a name-drop take on accessorising.
The soon-to-become-iconic look soon led us down a late night internet binge, as we unashamedly lusted over each and every one of the model’s most talked about leopard print moments of all time.
Whether it’s a paparazzi snap of Moss giving a lesson in A-list airport chic or a photograph of Moss posing on the front row decked in the cult print, there’s no greater wardrobe to reference when it comes to tackling the trend. We’re talking off-the-runway leopard-emblazoned chuck-on coats to a 90s bag we could totally work into our closet this autumn.
So if, like us, you’re now tempted to clamber around the back of your wardrobe for last season’s leopard print buys, look no further for inspiration on how to reinterpret Fashion Week-approved spots for autumn/winter 19.
Consider this an appreciation post of the original super’s most fan-girl-worthy leopard print looks.
1. The Fashion Week-approved leopard print blouse
2. The autumn-ready investment piece
3. The perfect way to embrace tight season
4. The failsafe leopard print throw-on
5. A lesson in leopard-on-leopard dressing
6. Leopard print goes sports luxe
7. The day-to-night leopard print blazer
8. Treating the trend to a big night out
9. The trans-seasonal trophy piece
10. Don’t leave out the accessories
Images: Getty