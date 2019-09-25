Tap Kate Moss into Google Images and you’ll be given a not-so-subtle reminder of who the queen of leopard print really is, as the supermodel has championed tricky-to-navigate animal spots since the golden days of her modelling career.

So you can imagine our faces of the fashion desk when the 90s muse kickstarted Paris Fashion Week the best way she knows how - in an ultra glam vintage dress plastered in her go-to print of course.

Stealing the headlines before the last leg of shows even had chance to get underway on Monday night, the super prowled the Parisian pavements in a seriously chic column dress - complete with an ultra thigh-high split only an icon can pull off with ease.