It’s official: we’re breaking up with black. This spring the only shade you’ll want to wear is ultra-cool khaki, and we’ve found the endlessly stylish pieces to prove it.

This season it’s all about a more-is-more approach. From exaggerated puff-sleeved blouses to shirts with exaggerated frilly collars, this spring we’re diving back into our childhood dressing up box and coming back with the grown-up pieces that are making dressing fun again. But as joyful as floral prints and playful pastel hues can be, sometimes we just want to keep things simple. When you’re running late for work, completely forgot about that brunch or have no idea what a smart casual dress code even means, you can’t spend time deliberating which square-toed sandal to pair with your coloured leather trousers. Instead you need to fall back on effortlessly easy-to-wear pieces that you can rely on to look perfectly chic, no matter how quickly you’ve thrown together.

For years our wardrobe fail-safe has come in the form of black. From jumpers to jeans, dresses to boots, we’ve curated a monochrome palette that functions as our sartorial parachute. And we’re beyond bored of it. While black might feel suitably cool during the winter months, when the sun starts to emerge is feels distinctly dreary. It looks too heavy against a sunny backdrop and doesn’t complement the bright colours and stand-out prints that we’ve curated in our spring-ready wardrobe. Not to mention that all black pieces have faded to different degrees, leaving us with a selection of pieces in various shades of what we can only describe as off-black. If we can no longer depend on black to be our style saviour, then what can use to resolve our day-to-day dressing dilemmas? Navy doesn’t spark joy in summer and wearing white feels like an adrenaline sport considering our diet of coffee and red wine. Introducing the new neutral sent to take your wardrobe to new levels of cool: khaki.