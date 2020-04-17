Killing Eve’s season 3 outfits are more amazing than ever – here’s where to shop them

Firstly don’t panic, if you haven’t seen the third series Killing Eve just yet there are no spoilers (apart from the outfits) in this story. We wouldn’t want to ruin it for you. If you have seen it, we know you’ll be desperate to know where all the outfits are from so you’ve come to the right place.

There’s no doubt about it, Jodie Comer is everyone’s style crush as assassin Villanelle. After patiently waiting (for a year), season three was released on BBC earlier this week and the outfits have been a major talking point once again. Of course we all remember the pink tulle Molly Goddard dress that stole the show last season, well now there’s another one. Even if you haven’t seen any episodes yet you’ll already instantly recognise the blue floral The Vampire’s Wife dress aptly named ‘The Villanelle Dress’ after the character herself. Costume designer Sam Perry made sure Villanelle was at her sartorial best in a whole host of designer looks.