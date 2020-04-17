Killing Eve’s season 3 outfits are more amazing than ever – here’s where to shop them

Villanelle – the most stylish assassin around – has a new killer wardrobe for season three, here’s where to shop the best looks.
Firstly don’t panic, if you haven’t seen the third series Killing Eve just yet there are no spoilers (apart from the outfits) in this story. We wouldn’t want to ruin it for you. If you have seen it, we know you’ll be desperate to know where all the outfits are from so you’ve come to the right place.
There’s no doubt about it, Jodie Comer is everyone’s style crush as assassin Villanelle. After patiently waiting (for a year), season three was released on BBC earlier this week and the outfits have been a major talking point once again. Of course we all remember the pink tulle Molly Goddard dress that stole the show last season, well now there’s another one. Even if you haven’t seen any episodes yet you’ll already instantly recognise the blue floral The Vampire’s Wife dress aptly named ‘The Villanelle Dress’ after the character herself. Costume designer Sam Perry made sure Villanelle was at her sartorial best in a whole host of designer looks.
From a drop dead gorgeous Halpern printed suit to a classic Comme Des Garçons tailored blazer and Golden Goose Western boots – we’ve found where to shop the outfits from the best-dressed criminal on TV.
Best Killing Eve series 3 Villanelle outfits
Vampire’s Wife dress
The Vampire's Wife
This dress was created for Villanelle. No seriously, it’s actually called ‘The Villanelle dress’.
Casually wearing it down the street, this is a killer outfit if ever we saw one and we can only predict it’s going to sell out like some of the other outfits JC wore in the show.
Halpern printed suit
Halpern
This retro suit fresh from the Halpern spring/summer 2020 collection was bound to make a statement on the show.
Wear with the matching strides like Villanelle or liven up your everyday jeans with the bold cover-up.
Shop Halpern double-breasted marble-print satin-faille jacket, £1,500
Halpern
Yes, yes, yes to these flared trousers. The 70s style trousers will work for any occasion. Take style notes from Villanelle by pairing with chunky platform shoes for the full retro package.
Shop Halpern marble-print high-rise satin-faille trousers, £1,200
Comme des Garçons blazer
Comme des Garçons
Suited and booted (in Jimmy Choo shoe boots of course) Villanelle looks effortless in a top-to-toe black ensemble. The Comme Des Garçons tuxedo style blazer is teamed with Simone Rocha blouse (it of course has already sold out) Racil trousers and a Loewe corsage which will be available to shop online soon. Perfection.
La DoubleJ dress
La DoubleJ
Another retro hit on the show is this swinging printed midi dress by La DoubleJ. Villanelle gets in full fashion mode by teaming it with Western knee high boots by Golden Goose and a Dragon Diffusion straw bag. She’s hardly going to go unnoticed as a sneak assassin in this one!
Golden Goose
The Golden Goose boots are still in full stock over at Farfetch – if you’re quick, that is. Whether you style them with a mini like Villanelle or try them out with a pair of jeans – you’ll wear these across all seasons.
Olivia Von Halle pyjamas
Olivia Von Halle
Of course Villanelle even knows how to look stylish wearing pyjamas. Although it isn’t difficult when you’re wearing a silky pair from luxury brand Olivia Von Halle.
This exact crustacean printed pair has sold out. Luckily, OVH has told the Stylist fashion team they will be re-realising a small amount of pairs on the website soon so keep an eye out.
Opening image: Getty
Killing Eve images courtesy of: Laura Radford/ BBC America/ Sid Gentle/ Des Wille/ BBCA
Product images: courtesy of brands