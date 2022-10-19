Did you know that most sunglasses are designed specifically for Caucasian and East Asian features?

I didn’t.

It’s a piece of information that isn’t entirely surprising – given that many things haven’t been historically created with Black features or bodies in mind – but it is something that stopped me in my tracks upon researching the eyewear brand Kimeze.

The brand, founded by British-Ugandan sisters Christina and Clare Kimeze, creates glasses designed to fit Black and brown nose bridges after the pair noticed a gap in the market.