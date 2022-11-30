Boot season began a fair few months ago, as we stomped our way through the start of the chilly weather and wrapped ourselves in fabric from the feet up. But, as the Baltic breeze only grows in strength, we’re turning to even toastier pieces to keep us warm: statement turtlenecks, joyful jumpers, collared knits – and knee-high boots are the perfect pick for footwear. Available in a whole range of designs, there’s no standard style for a knee-high boot, and the only rule, as the name suggests, is that they come up to your knees in height. So, from chunky stomper styles to retro riding boots and forever cool cowboys, there’s something to suit anyone and everyone.

For those who have not yet fallen for the knee-high boot, let us introduce you to one of Russell and Bromley’s bestsellers, the Eiffel Hi, a classic black platform perfect for adding those extra inches in height yet still comfortable enough to wear all day.

You may also like Navy coats are a classic for the colder season, and these are 11 of our favourites

Anyone who favours a flat may have their head turned by & Other Stories’ cowboy style, and for a chunkier option, we’re declaring the H&M stomper boots as ones to watch. And to fit the festive brief, we’ve also found a seriously sparkly pair from Carvela too. When it comes to styling a knee-high boot, it couldn’t be simpler. At this time of year, dresses are designed to perfectly pair with the cold weather-beating boots, with velvet styles, long sleeve minis and floral frocks among our favourite styles. Meanwhile, wide-leg trousers can layer over the boots to provide an extra layer of warmth and the return of the skinny jean means you can slip them inside for a classic riding-school look that’s beloved by many. So, now that you’re sold on adding a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe, we’ve narrowed the field down to 11 worth looking at below.

Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi Russell & Bromley Eiffel hi These Russell and Bromley boots are a classic and sure to work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe. Made from black grained calf leather, they’re designed to be durable during even the wettest of weather and, while not waterproof, will keep you warm in the way only leather truely can. Shop Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi knee high platform boots, £295 BUY NOW

H&M knee-high boots H&M knee-high boots H&M is a high street stalwart for lower-cost closet essentials, and these boots are no exception. With a chunky sole and stomper boot style, they’re right on trend and can toughen up any look in an instant. They’re also made from vegan leather so are suitable for anyone to wear. Shop H&M knee-high boots, £49.99 BUY NOW

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy