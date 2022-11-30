All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We’re turning to knee-high boots to keep us toasty while the winter weather truly takes hold.
Boot season began a fair few months ago, as we stomped our way through the start of the chilly weather and wrapped ourselves in fabric from the feet up. But, as the Baltic breeze only grows in strength, we’re turning to even toastier pieces to keep us warm: statement turtlenecks, joyful jumpers, collared knits – and knee-high boots are the perfect pick for footwear.
Available in a whole range of designs, there’s no standard style for a knee-high boot, and the only rule, as the name suggests, is that they come up to your knees in height. So, from chunky stomper styles to retro riding boots and forever cool cowboys, there’s something to suit anyone and everyone.
For those who have not yet fallen for the knee-high boot, let us introduce you to one of Russell and Bromley’s bestsellers, the Eiffel Hi, a classic black platform perfect for adding those extra inches in height yet still comfortable enough to wear all day.
Anyone who favours a flat may have their head turned by & Other Stories’ cowboy style, and for a chunkier option, we’re declaring the H&M stomper boots as ones to watch.
And to fit the festive brief, we’ve also found a seriously sparkly pair from Carvela too.
When it comes to styling a knee-high boot, it couldn’t be simpler. At this time of year, dresses are designed to perfectly pair with the cold weather-beating boots, with velvet styles, long sleeve minis and floral frocks among our favourite styles. Meanwhile, wide-leg trousers can layer over the boots to provide an extra layer of warmth and the return of the skinny jean means you can slip them inside for a classic riding-school look that’s beloved by many.
So, now that you’re sold on adding a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe, we’ve narrowed the field down to 11 worth looking at below.
Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi
These Russell and Bromley boots are a classic and sure to work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe. Made from black grained calf leather, they’re designed to be durable during even the wettest of weather and, while not waterproof, will keep you warm in the way only leather truely can.
Shop Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi knee high platform boots, £295
H&M knee-high boots
H&M is a high street stalwart for lower-cost closet essentials, and these boots are no exception. With a chunky sole and stomper boot style, they’re right on trend and can toughen up any look in an instant. They’re also made from vegan leather so are suitable for anyone to wear.
Vicenza Tokyo tall boots
Pink to make everyone wink, these boots aren’t for the faint-hearted. They are, however, a standout style for anyone who isn’t afraid to make a statement. Although they may seem tricky to style at first, we’d pair them with blue denim, a white skirt or go totally tonal with a pink dress and coat.
FitFlop Sumi stretch knee-high boots
Sometimes the worst bit about picking a knee-high boot is trying to find one that will fit your calf – trust us, we’ve all been there. Luckily, this basic black boot combats that issue with its clever stretch fit, meaning no more Cinderella-style squeezing into shoes that don’t quite fit. Did we mention they’re water-resistant too?
& Other Stories Western cowboy boots
Few boot styles are as cool as the cowboy, and these black and white ones from & Other Stories tick every box. With their typical Western print, they’re certain to make a statement yet can be styled with almost any outfit to instantly elevate even the simplest look.
Boden round toe stretch boots
Navy isn’t the most common colour when it comes to boots, but it does nicely break up the row of black boots we’re sure you already have in your wardrobe. With a small block heel, they’ll add an extra inch in height, but they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. Unless it’s raining – they are suede, after all.
Oasis pointed-heeled knee-high boot
White boots sprung to the top of many a fashion fan’s wish lists a couple of years ago, and our love for them is showing no sign of waning anytime soon. This Oasis vegan leather pair fits the white boot brief perfectly, with a pointed toe and slightly thicker heel to see you through any occasion.
Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots
A heeled knee-high boot can be the perfect footwear find to elevate any everyday look. Whether paired with a mini dress, maxi skirt or black jeans, this Allsaints pair is subtly sexy yet fashion-forward with its highly structured heel.
Shop Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots at John Lewis, £299
Carvela stand out boots
Festive season is well and truly here. So, whether you’re looking to go all-out for the office Christmas party or are after the perfect pair of dancing shoes, we’re purposefully putting these under your nose. In a bronze tone, they’ll work with a whole host of looks, while the sparkles make them seriously special.
Office Kiki ruch leg knee boots
If you’re looking for more versatility in your footwear, then opting for a fabric knee-high boot may be the best decision to make. These suede Office knee-highs can be ruched down to more of a mid-calf length, perfect for a more laid-back look.
Stradivarius chunky sole high-leg boots with side tab
Another chunky style, but this time in a brown tone, these boots will become a style staple of this season and beyond. With pull tabs and a zip-side fastening, they’re easy to slip on and will see you through any weather, come rain or shine. Pair with skinny jeans or a mini skirt and an oversized knit to really bring that cosy and comfy feel.
Shop Stradivarius chunky sole high leg boots with side tab at Asos, £31
Images: courtesy of brands