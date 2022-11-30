11 knee-high boots to wear this winter and well beyond

We’re turning to knee-high boots to keep us toasty while the winter weather truly takes hold.

Boot season began a fair few months ago, as we stomped our way through the start of the chilly weather and wrapped ourselves in fabric from the feet up. But, as the Baltic breeze only grows in strength, we’re turning to even toastier pieces to keep us warm: statement turtlenecks, joyful jumperscollared knits – and knee-high boots are the perfect pick for footwear.

Available in a whole range of designs, there’s no standard style for a knee-high boot, and the only rule, as the name suggests, is that they come up to your knees in height. So, from chunky stomper styles to retro riding boots and forever cool cowboys, there’s something to suit anyone and everyone.

For those who have not yet fallen for the knee-high boot, let us introduce you to one of Russell and Bromley’s bestsellers, the Eiffel Hi, a classic black platform perfect for adding those extra inches in height yet still comfortable enough to wear all day. 

Anyone who favours a flat may have their head turned by & Other Stories’ cowboy style, and for a chunkier option, we’re declaring the H&M stomper boots as ones to watch.

And to fit the festive brief, we’ve also found a seriously sparkly pair from Carvela too. 

When it comes to styling a knee-high boot, it couldn’t be simpler. At this time of year, dresses are designed to perfectly pair with the cold weather-beating boots, with velvet styles, long sleeve minis and floral frocks among our favourite styles. Meanwhile, wide-leg trousers can layer over the boots to provide an extra layer of warmth and the return of the skinny jean means you can slip them inside for a classic riding-school look that’s beloved by many. 

So, now that you’re sold on adding a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe, we’ve narrowed the field down to 11 worth looking at below. 

  • Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi

    Russell & Bromley Eiffel hi
    Russell & Bromley Eiffel hi

    These Russell and Bromley boots are a classic and sure to work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe. Made from black grained calf leather, they’re designed to be durable during even the wettest of weather and, while not waterproof, will keep you warm in the way only leather truely can.

    Shop Russell & Bromley Eiffel Hi knee high platform boots, £295

    BUY NOW

  • H&M knee-high boots

    H&M knee-high boots
    H&M knee-high boots

    H&M is a high street stalwart for lower-cost closet essentials, and these boots are no exception. With a chunky sole and stomper boot style, they’re right on trend and can toughen up any look in an instant. They’re also made from vegan leather so are suitable for anyone to wear.

    Shop H&M knee-high boots, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Vicenza Tokyo tall boots

    Vicenza Tokyo tall boots
    Vicenza Tokyo tall boots

    Pink to make everyone wink, these boots aren’t for the faint-hearted. They are, however, a standout style for anyone who isn’t afraid to make a statement. Although they may seem tricky to style at first, we’d pair them with blue denim, a white skirt or go totally tonal with a pink dress and coat.

    Shop Vicenza Tokyo tall boots at Free People, £228

    BUY NOW

  • FitFlop Sumi stretch knee-high boots

    FitFlop Sumi stretch knee-high boots
    FitFlop Sumi stretch knee-high boots

    Sometimes the worst bit about picking a knee-high boot is trying to find one that will fit your calf – trust us, we’ve all been there. Luckily, this basic black boot combats that issue with its clever stretch fit, meaning no more Cinderella-style squeezing into shoes that don’t quite fit. Did we mention they’re water-resistant too?

    Shop FitFlop Sumi stretch knee-high boots, £160

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories Western cowboy boots

    & Other Stories Western cowboy boots
    & Other Stories Western cowboy boots

    Few boot styles are as cool as the cowboy, and these black and white ones from & Other Stories tick every box. With their typical Western print, they’re certain to make a statement yet can be styled with almost any outfit to instantly elevate even the simplest look.

    Shop & Other Stories Western cowboy boots, £225

    BUY NOW

  • Boden round toe stretch boots

    Boden round toe stretch boots
    Boden round toe stretch boots

    Navy isn’t the most common colour when it comes to boots, but it does nicely break up the row of black boots we’re sure you already have in your wardrobe. With a small block heel, they’ll add an extra inch in height, but they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. Unless it’s raining – they are suede, after all.

    Shop Boden round toe stretch boots, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Oasis pointed-heeled knee-high boot

    Oasis pointed heeled knee-high boot
    Oasis pointed-heeled knee-high boot

    White boots sprung to the top of many a fashion fan’s wish lists a couple of years ago, and our love for them is showing no sign of waning anytime soon. This Oasis vegan leather pair fits the white boot brief perfectly, with a pointed toe and slightly thicker heel to see you through any occasion.

    Shop Oasis pointed-heeled knee-high boot, £71.40

    BUY NOW

  • Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots

    Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots
    Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots

    A heeled knee-high boot can be the perfect footwear find to elevate any everyday look. Whether paired with a mini dress, maxi skirt or black jeans, this Allsaints pair is subtly sexy yet fashion-forward with its highly structured heel.

    Shop Allsaints Nori leather knee-high boots at John Lewis, £299

    BUY NOW

  • Carvela stand out boots

    Carvela stand out boots
    Carvela stand out boots

    Festive season is well and truly here. So, whether you’re looking to go all-out for the office Christmas party or are after the perfect pair of dancing shoes, we’re purposefully putting these under your nose. In a bronze tone, they’ll work with a whole host of looks, while the sparkles make them seriously special.

    Shop Carvela stand out boots at Kurt Geiger, £164

    BUY NOW

  • Office Kiki ruch leg knee boots

    Office Kiki ruch leg knee boots
    Office Kiki ruch leg knee boots

    If you’re looking for more versatility in your footwear, then opting for a fabric knee-high boot may be the best decision to make. These suede Office knee-highs can be ruched down to more of a mid-calf length, perfect for a more laid-back look.

    Shop Office Kiki ruch leg knee boots, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Stradivarius chunky sole high-leg boots with side tab

    Stradivarius chunky sole high leg boots with side tab
    Stradivarius chunky sole high leg boots with side tab

    Another chunky style, but this time in a brown tone, these boots will become a style staple of this season and beyond. With pull tabs and a zip-side fastening, they’re easy to slip on and will see you through any weather, come rain or shine. Pair with skinny jeans or a mini skirt and an oversized knit to really bring that cosy and comfy feel.

    Shop Stradivarius chunky sole high leg boots with side tab at Asos, £31

    BUY NOW

