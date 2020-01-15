Katie Holmes might have sparked the trend but there is no stopping the knitted co-ord this season. Eni Subair explains why this Instagram sensation has sartorial legs.

Katie Holmes sent the fashion circuit into a frenzy last November when she stepped out sporting a cashmere knitted bralette and matching cardigan combination. Who knew hailing a cab could cause such a stir? But since then Holmes has soared in sartorial status (some even refer to her as a cardigan influencer now) and just like that, the “Bradigan” became a highly-coveted winter staple. Undeniably, thick, plush knits have been reigning supreme this winter – an easy go-to when we’re practically getting dressed in the dark – and while we’re certainly guilty of rotating a series of argyle knits and cropped cardigans our nan would certainly look twice at, knitted co-ords are bubbling up to the surface and we’re slipping into them with much enthusiasm.

Notably, the runway has been championing the return of the cosy trend with an influx of styles garnering our attention. During a/w2019 we witnessed American designer Alexander Wang send models down the catwalk adorned in a series of fitted mesh and pastel knits, while British Native and cool-kid Ashley Williams churned out a series of playful, graphic prints we couldn’t help but drool over.

Like many of the micro-trends we’re collectively fawning over, the ‘gram has been awash with versatile iterations we’ve hastily been double-tapping. High-street saviour Zara’s recreation of Holmes viral co-ord has been a major hit (selling out multiple times) with a multitude of fashion favourites. Not sure how to ease into the trend? If you’re a minimalist looking to embrace the sartorial hit, follow ultra-stylish influencer Monikh Dale’s lead. Allowing the set to take precedence, she effortlessly nails the trend by popping on a satin slip skirt (the unofficial silhouette of last summer). While we’re still in the midst of cooler weather, layering is key. A crisp white shirt will elevate the look (and keep you from shivering at your desk). If you’re a sucker for primary hues, zesty citrus hues will catapult the trend into SS20. Ahead, we’ve trawled the web for the best knitted sets sure to be spotted on a throng of women come next fashion month. Race you to the checkout…

