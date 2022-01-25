All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pair the cosiness of a jumper with the versatility of a dress and what do you get? A jumper dress.
It may be freezing outside, but your forever fashion friend needn’t be the aged loungewear set you’ve been stationed in for the last two years.
Instead, try swapping out cosy staples for, well, other cosy staples, but more specifically ones that don’t compromise on comfort and add just a touch more flair.
Because while the dresses that currently line your wardrobe are all good and well, they’re not always as comfortable as you may like them to be. Which is exactly where jumper dresses come in.
The dress equivalent of your cuddliest, cosiest and most swaddlicious jumpers, the humble jumper dress is not to be overlooked. Instead, it’s to be embraced, particularly on the days where actually thinking about styling an outfit is just too much to handle.
Should you be popping to the shops while wearing yours, pair it with high-knee stomper boots for a style set-approved off-duty look, and should you be staying at home, simply layer with tights for the cosy, stylish ensemble of dreams. A jumper dress is a total no-brainer, and these nine are our favourites.
Hush Ina knitted dress
Hush’s ginger-toned knitted jumper dress simply needs a pair of knee-high stomper boots and it’s ready to face the bitter winter head-on.
Reformation Lillia cashmere sweater dress
An off-the-shoulder cashmere dress is the cosy way to elevate an outfit. Amp up with blingy OTT earrings and a vampy lip to really make this jumper dress sing.
Cos knitted jumper dress
This vintage looking jumper is the ultimate go-to style in the realm of the jumper dress. Throw on over tights and with a big woolly jacket for a wholly appropriate winter get-up.
Asos Design Curve knitted mini dress
Just because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean your sartorial choices need to be boring. Instead, opt for a jumper dress in all manner of fun and clashing colours to brighten the dark and gloomy days of January.
Dancing Leopard Maggie jumper dress
Fuzzy and fashion forward, this amethyst-toned dress is perfect for throwing on with your favourite winter boots and your go-to snuggly coat.
Claudie Pierlot jumper dress
Crafted from a sumptuously soft grey wool, this chunky jumper dress is the perfect accoutrement to tights, a duvet coat and a winter’s day.
Arket high-neck jumper dress
Whether you opt for the chocolatey milk brown colourway or the earthy grey, Arket’s high-neck jumper dress is what cosy fashion dreams are made of.
Wednesday's Girl Curve relaxed jumper dress
Serving up some serious 90s vibes in a mini white dress, this fluffy jumper mini is a perfect cosy-cool hybrid. Wear with trainers for a desk-to-dusk easy peasy ensemble.
Shop Wednesday’s Girl Curve relaxed jumper dress at Asos, £15.45
Ted Baker Romeax roll neck dress
Ted Baker rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to comfy everyday dresses. Pair this blue-toned woolly number on for style points, while also staying cosy.
Images: courtesy of brands.