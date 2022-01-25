It may be freezing outside, but your forever fashion friend needn’t be the aged loungewear set you’ve been stationed in for the last two years.

Instead, try swapping out cosy staples for, well, other cosy staples, but more specifically ones that don’t compromise on comfort and add just a touch more flair.

Because while the dresses that currently line your wardrobe are all good and well, they’re not always as comfortable as you may like them to be. Which is exactly where jumper dresses come in.

The dress equivalent of your cuddliest, cosiest and most swaddlicious jumpers, the humble jumper dress is not to be overlooked. Instead, it’s to be embraced, particularly on the days where actually thinking about styling an outfit is just too much to handle.