Easy winter trends: jumper dresses to wear now

Knitted winter jumper dresses that are both cosy and versatile

Pair the cosiness of a jumper with the versatility of a dress and what do you get? A jumper dress.  

It may be freezing outside, but your forever fashion friend needn’t be the aged loungewear set you’ve been stationed in for the last two years.

Instead, try swapping out cosy staples for, well, other cosy staples, but more specifically ones that don’t compromise on comfort and add just a touch more flair.

Because while the dresses that currently line your wardrobe are all good and well, they’re not always as comfortable as you may like them to be. Which is exactly where jumper dresses come in.

The dress equivalent of your cuddliest, cosiest and most swaddlicious jumpers, the humble jumper dress is not to be overlooked. Instead, it’s to be embraced, particularly on the days where actually thinking about styling an outfit is just too much to handle.

Should you be popping to the shops while wearing yours, pair it with high-knee stomper boots for a style set-approved off-duty look, and should you be staying at home, simply layer with tights for the cosy, stylish ensemble of dreams. A jumper dress is a total no-brainer, and these nine are our favourites. 

  • Hush Ina knitted dress

    Hush Ina knitted dress

    Hush’s ginger-toned knitted jumper dress simply needs a pair of knee-high stomper boots and it’s ready to face the bitter winter head-on.

    Shop Hush Ina knitted dress, £62

  • Reformation Lillia cashmere sweater dress

    Reformation Lillia cashmere sweater dress

    An off-the-shoulder cashmere dress is the cosy way to elevate an outfit. Amp up with blingy OTT earrings and a vampy lip to really make this jumper dress sing.

    Shop Reformation Lillia cashmere sweater dress, £300

  • Cos knitted jumper dress

    Cos knitted jumper dress

    This vintage looking jumper is the ultimate go-to style in the realm of the jumper dress. Throw on over tights and with a big woolly jacket for a wholly appropriate winter get-up.

    Shop Cos knitted jumper dress, £79

  • Asos Design Curve knitted mini dress

    Asos Design Curve knitted mini dress

    Just because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean your sartorial choices need to be boring. Instead, opt for a jumper dress in all manner of fun and clashing colours to brighten the dark and gloomy days of January.

    Shop Asos Design Curve knitted mini dress, £32

  • Dancing Leopard Maggie jumper dress

    Dancing Leopard Maggie jumper dress

    Fuzzy and fashion forward, this amethyst-toned dress is perfect for throwing on with your favourite winter boots and your go-to snuggly coat.

    Shop Dancing Leopard Maggie jumper dress, £55

