There’s been the meat dress, the four outfit changes at the 2019 Met Gala and, of course, more vertiginous nine-inch heels than you could shake a stick at.

It would be remiss of anybody to claim that Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci actor and all-round fashion star, doesn’t know how to breathe life into the most outré of ensembles. But after a Covid-19-instigated fashion hiatus, Mother Monster is back in force and has been pounding the pavements of New York in a carousel of boundary-pushing sartorial looks which prove that, against all of the pandemic odds, she’s back with a serious bang.