Why Lady Gaga’s recent string of fashion highlights need a moment of recognition
The House Of Gucci actor has been taking her heady line-up of dizzying heels and outré ensembles for a spin in New York and the proof is in the nine-inch pudding: Gaga is back in full fashion force.
There’s been the meat dress, the four outfit changes at the 2019 Met Gala and, of course, more vertiginous nine-inch heels than you could shake a stick at.
It would be remiss of anybody to claim that Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci actor and all-round fashion star, doesn’t know how to breathe life into the most outré of ensembles. But after a Covid-19-instigated fashion hiatus, Mother Monster is back in force and has been pounding the pavements of New York in a carousel of boundary-pushing sartorial looks which prove that, against all of the pandemic odds, she’s back with a serious bang.
This weekend, the A Star Is Born actor was pictured stepping out of Radio City Music Hall in a violet-toned Valentino Haute Couture cape dress, a coordinating feathered headdress courtesy of Philip Treacy and a pair of mirrored purple Marc Jacobs sunglasses. That’s not all: to accessorise the look, Gaga opted for a pair of canary yellow gloves and some perspex and barely-there slingbacks.
But the sartorial equivalent of Quality Street’s The Purple One wasn’t the only fashion splash Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, has made recently. Last week alone, she sported a feathery angel-winged Lanvin mini dress with a pair of her once-signature nine-inch platform boots courtesy of Pleaser Shoes.
Just a day later, Gaga paired the same gravity-defying boots with a black Magda Butrym bustier cutout dress, a Mark Cross handbag, and Dita eyewear sunglasses, before swapping out the platforms for a more demure pair of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, which she paired with a retro-inspired Andrew Gn minidress.
If her outfits are this sensational in the sweltering heat of a New York summer – during which she’s reportedly rehearsing for a special joint performance with singer Tony Bennett for a special recording of MTV’s Unplugged – just imagine how stellar her looks are no doubt set to be for the promotional tour of House Of Gucci.
All hail Gaga; the queen of fashion is back.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.