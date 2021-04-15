Laetita Rouget is the French artist creating the coolest fashion and home collections
Collaborating with small brands to design unique pieces – from jewellery and jumpers to matchboxes – Laetitia Rouget is the French artist, behind Shoopy Studios, creating joyous collections with amazing small brands.
Right now is all about little wins that bring instant joy, and we’ve found a designer who is managing to spread happiness with her quirky creativity. Laetitia Rouget is the French artist, living in London, who is the mastermind behind Shoopy Studio. Adding a fun twist to ceramics, art work and interiors with colourful prints and slogans such ‘we all have the same bum’, Laetitia has branched out beyond her own collections to join forces with other amazing small brands. The outcome? Collaborations that have caused an instant flurry of fans on Instagram eager to get their hands on the next edit.
The latest collection being the ‘wobbly bits’ jewellery drop with sustainable designer Deborah Blyth. The exclusive pieces – all handmade using recycled materials – are a celebration of women’s bodies. Reminding us all to feel good in our skin, the collection features female-form charm bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Each piece also has ‘toujours’ (meaning, always), or ‘espoire’ (meaning, hope), engraved on the back, and with a percentage of sales going to Women’s Aid, these are the forever jewels to invest in.
Previously, Laetitia has also design uplifting, printed jumpers with knitwear brand Blake Ldn (with the ‘La Vie En Rose’ being a firm favourite), and an edit of matchboxes and notepads with eco-conscious fashion and homeware brand Arkitaip.
Here, we chat to the talented lady herself to find out about the success behind her partnerships.
What inspired your wobbly bits collection and who would you most like to see wearing it?
Laetitia: I started to talk with Deborah during the first lockdown and at that time, we both needed to create a message of hope and optimism. We decided to call this collection ‘wobbly bits’ as an ode to women and our glorious bodies. As we are just starting to get out of lockdown, this collection is here to dream about the better days coming and say to your close ones that you love them.
Is sustainability important when it comes to who you collaborate with?
Yes, sustainability is always very important in every collaboration I do, and it’s a message I want to accentuate more and more with time in my work. I’ve partnered with many charities and think the idea to give back and be careful to the people you work with is essential. My collaborations are usually inspired by a mutual passion, I am very curious and always excited to develop my art in a different medium and learn the skills of designers and artisans along the way.
I think a collaboration is a lovely way to share skills which might help you achieve something bigger than you could have done on your own; it also help you to keep learning and evolving which for me, is most important.
How would you persuade people to shop from smaller businesses rather than fast fashion?
My role is not to persuade, but just to give the possibility to have another sustainable option available. Offering a unique and beautiful product that comes with a story instead of having the same thing as everybody else is key, and it makes a product last.
I think people are slowly changing their way of buying, and today the offer of small businesses and brands is much more exciting and creative than fast fashion. It will take time, but I think the market is changing slowly which is lovely to see, and of course I will always be here to keep pushing this.
Who would you most like to collaborate with in the future? (fashion and homeware)
This is a very difficult question. In fashion, I would love to work with Paloma wool. I have always been a big fan of their work and would love to paint for them one day. And for homeware, my dream would be to create a room set-up with Oscar Piccolo and design a range of wooden objects.
I also have another very exciting collaboration launching in May next month, so watch this space!
Shop Shoopy Studio’s recent collaborations
Deborah Blyth x Shoopy Studio charm bracelet
This joyous charm bracelet is made from 18 carat gold plated brass, and a percentage of each sale goes to Women’s Aid. Imagine it layered with other gold bracelets for the ultimate wrist party.
Shop Shoopy Studio wobbly bits charm bracelet at Deborah Blyth, £270
Deborah Blyth x Shoopy Studio earrings
Elevate the classic gold hoop with the Deborah Blyth x Shoopy Studio charm versions. Your everyday jewellery just reached dreamy new heights.
Shop Shoopy Studio wobbly bits hoop earrings at Deborah Blyth, £200
Blake Ldn x Shoopy Studio sweater
Seeing life through rose coloured glasses is bringing us all the happy vibes and this sweater will make any day better, no matter the weather.
Shop Shoopy Studio La Vie En Rose sweater at Blake Ldn, £335
Blake Ldn x Shoopy Studio sweater
Put your head in the clouds and dream of summer with this sky-inspired jumper. It’ll look so good over a mini dress with fresh kicks for spring.
Arkitaip x Shoopy Studio matches
Almost too good to light, this adorable matchbox comes in a green or pink style. No doubt you’ll want to keep these on show next to your favourite quirky candle.
Arkitaip x Shoopy Studio notebook
If there’s anything that’s going to remind you to write a to-to list, it’s this perfect notepad. Your desk space is about to be way more exciting.
Images: courtesy of brands