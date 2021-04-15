What inspired your wobbly bits collection and who would you most like to see wearing it?

Laetitia: I started to talk with Deborah during the first lockdown and at that time, we both needed to create a message of hope and optimism. We decided to call this collection ‘wobbly bits’ as an ode to women and our glorious bodies. As we are just starting to get out of lockdown, this collection is here to dream about the better days coming and say to your close ones that you love them.

Is sustainability important when it comes to who you collaborate with?

Yes, sustainability is always very important in every collaboration I do, and it’s a message I want to accentuate more and more with time in my work. I’ve partnered with many charities and think the idea to give back and be careful to the people you work with is essential. My collaborations are usually inspired by a mutual passion, I am very curious and always excited to develop my art in a different medium and learn the skills of designers and artisans along the way.