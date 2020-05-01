This under the radar fashion brand is set to be a massive summer hit
Billie Bhatia
- Published
Lara Krude is the name to know this summer and Instagram influencers are already on board. We round up the must-have pieces to shop now.
The thought of summer might seem quite far away from right now as we carry on life in lockdown. However, as the days are getting longer and for the most part brighter – please sun come back to play – we can dream and prepare our wardrobes for when we can enjoy the outdoors again.
The greatest joy of summer dressing is that it can be both as far removed or as close to your usual style as you like. For some people their minimalist style is maximised in the summer months to include the print and colour that they wouldn’t normally incorporate into their everyday looks. And for others, summer dressing is reason enough to bring a paired-backed aesthetic into their wardrobes.
Instagram’s most stylish women are getting a head start on their summer looks now and there is one brand they are all turning to: Lara Krude.
The eponymous slow fashion brand was launched after Krude, the daughter of a tailor, won the prestigious Designer for Tomorrow award in 2017 under the patronage of Stella McCartney. Based in Hamburg, Krude created collection based on bold but easy-to-wear silhouettes that come in oversized shapes to guarantee comfort even in the most ‘summer’ of situations.
Krude’s pieces bring an easy elegance to any wearer, with a capsule-like collection of shirting, cotton poplin smock dresses and breezy trousers. All the pieces are made from natural materials and by small family-run European manufacturers, with Krude’s intention for the wearer to either recycle or donate the pieces once your love for them is over. Although, I’m not sure ours ever will be.
Lara Krude: white dress
With its voluminous smock shape and drop waist, the perfect dress does exist.
Lara Krude: striped trousers
Wear these with leather flip flops and an oversized white shirt for an effortless summer look.
Lara Krude: striped top
A summer staple, wear this oversized top with straight legs jeans and layers of gold jewellery.
Images: courtesy of Lara Krude