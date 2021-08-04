Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last Letter From Your Lover

It had been a while since I had been to the cinema, almost two years in fact. Lured in by this summer’s most-anticipated romantic drama – an adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ bestselling book, The Last Letter From Your Lover – I found myself in a plush velvet seat, phone off, lights down and ready to submerge myself in someone else’s story.

The story follows London journalist Ellie (Felicity Jones), who stumbles on a series of letters and unravels a secret romance from the 60s between society wife Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and reporter Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner). The film is a series of pieced-together flashbacks, that runs parallel to a modern love story, a classic will-they-won’t-they romantic suspense (I couldn’t possibly tell you the outcome…), and while the narrative will have you hooked, the fashion makes you fall in love.