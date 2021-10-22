Its vegan and plant-based product range includes the eucalyptus-infused Signature Fabric Mist, which I relied upon for a week, a moth-repelling Cedarwood Mist and a laundry detergent, which has received almost unanimous 5* reviews from recent customers. And the two-year-old brand is far from alone: in the last few years, Steamery Stockholm, The Laundress and The Clothes Doctor have all put their own spins on traditional forms of laundry products. But can a lightly-milled spray really protect against the smells born of busy life in the city?

After just another manic Monday, which featured a Barre class, several strolls to my local coffee shop and a long walk to the pub, I would usually put my T-shirt (Skims’ classic cotton iteration in black, if you’re wondering) straight onto the top of my pile of laundry. Even the strongest and most pungent deodorant in the world can’t protect against a day spent sweating in the same clothes, but this time, there’d be no washing for my Skims T-shirt. There would be just a few spritzes of The Lab Co.’s Signature Mist, which I focused on the armpits and wherever else on the shirt smelled a bit fusty.

As a born sceptic, I was truly shocked when, after just five spritzes of the spray, the underarms of my T-shirt smelled as fresh as they do post-laundry. Surely this was just a first-time fluke? But by the time Tuesday drew to a close, after another typically harried day which I spent sweating in the same Skims T-shirt, I once again doused it in The Lab Co’s mist. Miraculously my two-day worn T-shirt smelled like a bouquet of fresh flowers, which prompted me to announce in every WhatsApp group chat I’m in that I’ve found the most effective laundry spray in the world and everybody needs to try it.