The move is one no doubt intended to reverse Laura Ashley’s fortunes after the bucolic British brand filed for administration in March 2020 following failed rescue talks, which were cut short by the pandemic.

In August 2019 the brand, which was founded in 1953, announced it had swung to a £14 million loss in the year to 30 June, compared with a £100,000 profit the year before.

Meanwhile, Hay has proved herself to be one of the gems in New York’s fashion crown since her brand’s inception in 2016, and has recently teased another collaboration with Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, artist Ella Emhoff.

Laura Ashley x Batsheva is available to buy now from Net-a-Porter, MatchesFashion, and Batsheva.com. Prices range from £36 - £229.