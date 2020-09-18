There is always a frisson of excitement when autumn is on the horizon. The increasingly shorter days and slightly cooler evenings usher in the opportunity for new layering pieces, signalling that it is time to think about those key outerwear looks (check out these new-season winter 2020 coats) that will help navigate your wardrobe into the new season. While we expect to be in heavy duty coats by November, there is a sort of reprise in these upcoming in between months that calls for versatile and lighter outerwear pieces. There will undoubtably be many a trend-led jacket and blazer option to lead you and your wallet astray as you meander through the ‘new in’ sections of your favourite sites, but perhaps we can tempt you to try out a wardrobe staple that we almost certainly guarantee will become your go-to jacket in both autumn and spring.

Rick Owens a/w 2020

The leather biker jacket is a firm favourite of the fashion crowd. Although it is often requires some hefty investment, due to the expensive fabrication, leather is a material that will really stand the test of time. Like a fine wine, leather improves with age, ensuring this an item you’ll look forward to wearing again and again. Most synonymous with rock and roll, the first biker jacket was actually originally created by Irving Schott in 1928 for Harley Davidson and the classic silhouette has really stood the test of time. While it’s had its fair share of catwalk glory listing the likes of Moschino and Rick Owens as fans, the leather biker jacket remains largely unchanged from its original design, making it more than an everlasting fashion trend, it’s a true style statement. Although a true biker jacket must have the asymmetric zip detailing and metal hardware, the style has enjoyed many a reinterpretation at the hands of some of fashion’s greatest creators, with prints, embellishment and embroidery details being injected on any given season.

a/w 2020 Moschino

So what makes a great biker jacket? If you’ve got some money to invest then opt for a soft buttery leather as this will age well and be beautifully comfortable to wear. However vegan and faux leathers have greatly improved in the last few years and will certainly offer similar characteristics if you don’t want to wear animal skin. The beauty of a leather jacket is that it looks pretty much perfect with everything. Worn with denim jeans and a t-shirt you conjure up an instant rock chick look, but paired over a pretty day dress or even sequins and you’ve reinvented this simple, timeless style statement once again. We’ve rounded up seven biker jackets that can ease you into autumn but ensure you’ve got a style piece that will last for years to come. If you love leather jackets, you should also check out the latest leather trousers to buy here.

Whistles Leather Jacket: Whistles If you’re feeling more earthy tones then this gorgeous khaki leather jacket in buttery soft leather is a real all year round piece. Great with summery whites and creams and still super chic in the winter with brown and indigo hues this lightly tailored fit is a really winner. Shop Whistles khaki leather jacket, £299 BUY NOW

Violeta by Mango Leather jacket: Violeta by Mango While woven jackets used to be a tough find in plus size, luckily the market has come along way and this red faux leather jacket from Mango’s plus size collection Violeta is an excellent pop of colour to inject into your wardrobe this season. Shop Violeta by Mango faux leather jacket, £79.99 BUY NOW

Off-White at Farfetch Off-White at Farfetch This classic biker silhouette is given an Off-White makeover with ring zip detailing and printed ‘Off-White’ labelling on the back of the jacket, in white paint. The belt at the hem of the jacket is great for drawing attention to your waist. Shop Off-White at Farfetch leather jacket £1,775 BUY NOW