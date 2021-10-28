All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s not a leather jacket, not yet a shirt; this winter’s take on the utilitarianism of leather comes in the form of the leather shacket.
For when the weather just can’t decide whether it’s coming or going, there are few style staples that can be relied on as trustily as a throw-on-and-go shirt, which takes the headache out of getting dressed.
But for the days when the plaid falls flat and the jewel-tones are more drab than fab, there’s a new shirt style elbowing its way into our collective peripheral vision and it’s a leather shirt hybrid.
Not quite a leather jacket, with all of its clunky and chunky connotations, and sturdier than the easy breeziness of a shirt, the leather shacket (geddit?), as it’s become known, has graduated as one of winter’s most ubiquitous items among the style set.
Perfect for the in-between weather, the leather shacket is the ultimate plus-one to any outfit that feels not quite warm enough or not quite smart enough. It imparts just the right ratio of sartorial prowess with practical utilitarianism, making it the perfect addition to any and all winter wardrobes.
Whether you’d prefer black, oxblood, khaki or cream, there’s a leather shacket for you. These are a few of our favourites.
Reformation Veda leather shacket
Perfect for throwing on and going, Reformation’s buttery-soft leather shacket is perfect for spicing up T-shirt and jean combinations.
Ted Baker Floriey oversized leather shacket
With a slight PVC sheen and a striking maroon colouring, Ted Baker’s shacket is the plus-one your winter white get-up didn’t know it needed.
Shop Ted Baker Floriey oversized leather shacket at Selfridges, £227
Hush leather shirt
Worn either buttoned up or down, Hush’s inky-black leather shacket is crying out to be debuted as part of your winter line-up this season.
Na-Kd oversized leather shacket
The beauty of leather shackets is in their ability to layer so effortlessly. Wear Na-Kd’s with all of your favourite snuggly layers underneath to add a bit of an edge.
Muuba pocket front leather shirt
If blacks and maroons are just not what your winter wardrobe is after, then this zesty lime-green iteration will instead make the perfect go-to. There’s even a sky blue number in the same silhouette, too.
Cos oversized leather shacket
With a slightly elongated shape, the purveyor of all things high street minimalism Cos is coming for your shacket collection with its boxy-shaped black number.
Asos Design Curve faux leather mum belted jacket
The problem with winter fashion can lie in its oft-times oversized and boxy silhouette. Instead then, look to Asos’ faux leather belted shacket, which will nip everything in effortlessly.
Shop Asos Design Curve faux leather mum belted jacket, £42.50
Ted Baker Floreiy leather shacket
Crafted in a sumptuous shade of moss green, this leather shacket is the perfect go-to for anybody wanting to liven up any monochrome winter get-ups.
River Island brown leather shacket
Brown is making a huge comeback this winter, thanks to the revival of all things 90s, so embrace it head-on with this boxy-shaped brown shacket.
Nanushka Martin vegan leather shacket
Vegan fashion powerhouse Nanushka knows its way around a buttery-soft plant-based leather like no other, and this snake-embossed shacket is proof.
Warehouse faux leather shacket
With a slightly Western touch to it, Warehouse’s faux leather shacket is the ultimate shacket. Easy and breezy, but packs a punch too; it’s not one to be missed.
Images: courtesy of brands.