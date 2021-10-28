But for the days when the plaid falls flat and the jewel-tones are more drab than fab, there’s a new shirt style elbowing its way into our collective peripheral vision and it’s a leather shirt hybrid.

For when the weather just can’t decide whether it’s coming or going, there are few style staples that can be relied on as trustily as a throw-on-and-go shirt , which takes the headache out of getting dressed.

Not quite a leather jacket, with all of its clunky and chunky connotations, and sturdier than the easy breeziness of a shirt, the leather shacket (geddit?), as it’s become known, has graduated as one of winter’s most ubiquitous items among the style set.

Perfect for the in-between weather, the leather shacket is the ultimate plus-one to any outfit that feels not quite warm enough or not quite smart enough. It imparts just the right ratio of sartorial prowess with practical utilitarianism, making it the perfect addition to any and all winter wardrobes.

Whether you’d prefer black, oxblood, khaki or cream, there’s a leather shacket for you. These are a few of our favourites.