Leggings were the breakout fashion item of 2020, here are 8 of the best
Leggings have become a wardrobe staple, replacing tailored trousers for the foreseeable. Opt for elevated options and wear yours with your winter wardrobe favourites this winter for maximum style and comfort.
Formerly confined to gym bunnies and hungover students not planning to leave the house, leggings have had an upgrade this year. Not only are we living in cosy jersey and gym styles but thanks to Saint Laurent, The Row and Commando, we want to wear them out too.
We have spent lockdown looking for the best options to wear throughout 2020 and beyond and there are some small details worth noting if you want to look effortless yet pulled together in your new leggings.
Although prints are fun, block colour options in dark or neutral shades look much more classic and pared back, which is key. In terms of fit, ankle length (no shorter), with a high waist will have longevity and look good with the rest of your winter wardrobe.
At the international collections, brands acknowledged the new ‘working wardrobe’ too. Saint Laurent showed slick, shiny leather leggings, perfect for evening, while The Row’s low-key ‘stratton’ leggings are much more trouser-like than jersey leggings and great for daytime.
Tonal dressing is another great way to incorporate a more fashion-led approach to loungewear and activewear. Leggings in navy, khaki and brown look great with similar shade knits and coats. Accessorise with soft and supple bags, cosy hip or ankle length coats and chunky flat boots.
For the most on-trend silhouettes as we head into spring, look for slouchy, oversized knits, maxi-length cardigans and sporty, masculine details such as bright polo shirts to wear with your leggings.
Whatever you want from your leggings, we have you covered. Here’s our edit of the most stylish leggings available to buy now.
Commando
Commando is the go-to label for dressy leggings-not only patent effect but also velvet and sequin styles-and excellent cotton basics too. Wear this high-shine style with a blazer, blouse and heels when we can finally go out out.
Poetry
For the most versatile cashmere leggings choose black or charcoal; more sophisticated than grey marl, worn with black trainers and a fleece jacket they are the perfect winter uniform.
The Row
Winter white is fresh and upbeat; wear these with a zip-up knit, tailored crombie coat, cream suede trainers.
SKIN
A fashion forward loungewear option, these rust coloured organic pima cotton leggings are super lightweight. Wear them with tonal shades of brown and camel and shearling accessories for a cosy look you can wear all day.
Toteme
Soft shades of dark grey look best worn with shades of off-white, beige and camel. Wear this subtly printed Toteme pair with an oversized cashmere roll neck and an ankle-grazing wrap coat.
Joseph
Joseph stretch leggings are unrivalled in terms of fit and this burgundy shade feels contemporary but also timeless.
AllSaints
High waisted and slightly cropped, this AllSaints style are the ultimate classic leather leggings. Just add chunky boots and a longline knit.
Ernest Leoty
This soft shade of khaki looks great with dark, autumnal shades like navy, chestnut and oxblood. Not only do they look great but they are also made from Q-NOVA recycled polyamide, an environmentally sustainable fiber.
Lead image: Getty images
Further images: courtesy of brands