Formerly confined to gym bunnies and hungover students not planning to leave the house, leggings have had an upgrade this year. Not only are we living in cosy jersey and gym styles but thanks to Saint Laurent, The Row and Commando, we want to wear them out too.

We have spent lockdown looking for the best options to wear throughout 2020 and beyond and there are some small details worth noting if you want to look effortless yet pulled together in your new leggings.

Although prints are fun, block colour options in dark or neutral shades look much more classic and pared back, which is key. In terms of fit, ankle length (no shorter), with a high waist will have longevity and look good with the rest of your winter wardrobe.