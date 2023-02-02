Legwarmers are back (yes, really) – this is how to wear them now

While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, sometimes my job twists my arm. Don’t shoot the messenger but – gulp – legwarmers are making a U-turn from the 1980s grave we lay them to rest in, and they’re on their way back (yes, really).

You’ve got a bit of time, though. At Stine Goya’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show yesterday, during which the homegrown Danish label presented its stylistic vision for autumn/winter 2023, legwarmers were the snug accessory of choice. They were worn atop heeled ballet flats with thigh-skimming mini dresses and slipped under shimmering sheer floor-sweeping maxis as a sort of nod to the inevitable cold weather without straying too far towards the fashion-averse subject of potential hypothermia. Who needs a coat when your calves are warm?