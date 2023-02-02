Legwarmers are back (yes, really) – this is how to wear them now
Legwarmers, in all of their snug-as-a-bug glory, are making a return to the fashion fore. Get ready for the comeback of winter’s most divisive accessory.
While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, sometimes my job twists my arm. Don’t shoot the messenger but – gulp – legwarmers are making a U-turn from the 1980s grave we lay them to rest in, and they’re on their way back (yes, really).
You’ve got a bit of time, though. At Stine Goya’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show yesterday, during which the homegrown Danish label presented its stylistic vision for autumn/winter 2023, legwarmers were the snug accessory of choice. They were worn atop heeled ballet flats with thigh-skimming mini dresses and slipped under shimmering sheer floor-sweeping maxis as a sort of nod to the inevitable cold weather without straying too far towards the fashion-averse subject of potential hypothermia. Who needs a coat when your calves are warm?
Goya’s collection was designed to be a “pure celebration of an endless winter”, a representation of a modern-day Arctic heroine – which is where legwarmers initiated their comeback in the least subtle of ways.
Legwarmers were spotted on the streets of the Danish capital, too. Influencer Emili Sindlev wore a pair of black ribbed legwarmers over a pair of platform Ugg boots and a similarly vertiginous hemmed skirt. Sindlev first championed the retro accessory during the summer shows in Copenhagen, a time when brands were showcasing their spring/summer 2023 collections. She wore a crisp pair of Prada legwarmers with that Miu Miu miniskirt and an emerald green Louis Vuitton bomber jacket. Divisive? Yes. Chic? Absolutely.
Sindlev wasn’t alone in sporting legwarmers during the decidedly balmier month of August in Copenhagen. Stylist and fashion editor Georgia Medley paired her bleached denim pair with a kitten-heeled black patent shoe and a denim midi skirt to create the illusion of a denim-style boot; in New York, insiders reached for knitted legwarmers with mini skirts and trainers in a nod to the cast’s uniform of hit 1980 film Fame.
Should you? Could you? Indeed, would you? The jury’s out, but the authorities have spoken – legwarmers are stomping their way back to popularity.
Images: Getty; Stine Goya