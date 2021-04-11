The womenswear brand, whose name means “to bloom” and “flourish”, was founded by the supermodel in 2007 in a bid to showcase African craftmanship and provide jobs for women in her native country of Ethiopia.

It’s known for its sustainable, eco-conscious approach and soft, flowing silhouettes – all of which are incorporated into the new collection.

Made-up of a range of cover-ups, sundresses, tops, shorts, trousers, swimwear, jewellery and accessories in a colour palette which incorporates shades of blue, white, orange and pink, the lemlem x H&M collection incorporates the brand’s traditional handwoven materials into a range of easy-to-wear and colourful items which are perfect for summer.