lemlem x H&M: the highstreet retailer’s latest designer collaboration is coming soon
Lauren Geall
With its laidback, easy-to-wear vibe, H&M’s latest collaboration with Liya Kebede’s lemlem is your summer wardrobe sorted.
From the pearl-embellished detailing of its Simone Rocha collection to the gothic, bewitching vibes of its collaboration with The Vampire’s Wife, H&M definitely knows how to nail a designer collaboration.
The highstreet brand has become known for its long list of standout designer collaborations over the years. The likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney and Alexander Wang have all taken part in the past.
And now, H&M is adding another name to that list with its latest collaboration – with none other than Liya Kebede’s lemlem.
The womenswear brand, whose name means “to bloom” and “flourish”, was founded by the supermodel in 2007 in a bid to showcase African craftmanship and provide jobs for women in her native country of Ethiopia.
It’s known for its sustainable, eco-conscious approach and soft, flowing silhouettes – all of which are incorporated into the new collection.
Made-up of a range of cover-ups, sundresses, tops, shorts, trousers, swimwear, jewellery and accessories in a colour palette which incorporates shades of blue, white, orange and pink, the lemlem x H&M collection incorporates the brand’s traditional handwoven materials into a range of easy-to-wear and colourful items which are perfect for summer.
The collection also incorporates lemlem and Kebede’s passion for sustainability, too. All the pieces in the collection are made from sustainable materials such as organic linen, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell and are described as having a “timeless feel,” so you can wear them again and again.
“I love that H&M has always been at the forefront of doing really cool collaborations,” Kebede said.
“So, for lemlem, it’s really exciting to be part of that group of collaborating brands. It’s also a first for us to add jewellery as part of this collection and create a whole lemlem look. My creative direction included the campaign, too, which was so much fun and special because I got to shoot with my daughter.”
With prices ranging from £9.99 to £34.99, the collection lands in stores and online from 22nd April, so you don’t have long to wait until you can get your hands on this eye-catching collection.
Keep reading to take a first look at the pieces we’re dreaming of right now…
lemlem x H&M top
This brightly-coloured ruched crop top (£12.99) would look great paired with some similarly coloured shorts (see below) or worn on its own with a pair of high-waisted bottoms.
lemlem x H&M shorts
If you’re a fan of effortless summer dressing you’ll love these brightly coloured high-waisted shorts (£17.99), perfect for throwing on for a day picnicking at the park.
lemlem x H&M mini dress
This dress (£29.99) + a pair of relaxed sandals and some sunny weather? Summer bliss.
lemlem x H&M bikini
Add some extra flair to your summer 2021 style with this standout high waisted bikini (£29.99).
lemlem x H&M cover-up
This blue-striped cover-up (£34.99) is seriously versatile: wear it open over a bikini or swimming costume for a beachy vibe or style it with a belt and some sandals for an everyday look.
lemlem x H&M earrings
You can’t go wrong with a pair of gold hoops, and this slightly chunky pair (£9.99) ticks all our boxes.
The lemlem x H&M collection will be available to shop online and in selected stores from 22 April. You can find out more and view more of the collection on the H&M website.
Images: H&M