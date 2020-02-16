Lena Dunham’s response to walking the runway at LFW is refreshingly honest

The idea of walking any runway at London Fashion Week in front of a crowd filled with industry-professionals, influencers and journalists is enough to send anyone into a spiral of anxiety. While, at first, imagining ourselves donning a Molly Goddard-esque poufy dress and strutting our stuff down the runway to the lyrics of Beyoncé’s Run The World (Girls) may sound like the stuff of dreams, the idea of actually doing it is a bit more nerve inducing.

So when we saw Lena Dunham’s refreshingly honest description of her thoughts before she walked the LFW runway for the ready-to-wear women’s brand 16Arlington, we were obsessed.