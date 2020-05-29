Every fashion influencer is buying these quirky candles
- Polly Knight
These sculptural candles are too cool to burn; weather you’re into bright colour pops in your home, or have a more minimal aesthetic there’s an option that will elevate any tablescape
We are spending so much time in our homes right now (and on Instagram) its no wonder our thoughts are turning to what to change, what to add too, what we like and don’t like when it comes to our interiors.
During lock down our desire for affordable home buys has reached it’s peak. Vases, candle holders, prints and frames are all on our ever expanding lust list.
Shooting to the top of said lust list is this Twist candle created by Dutch designer Lex Pott, the paraffin wax candle, which comes in a whole range of colours, has also caught the eye of some of our favourite fashion influencers and editors.
Fashion influencer Lindsey Holland opted for the all white version of the cult candle, sitting on her dining room table she kept things simple for a minimal look. Fashion editor and Stylist contributor, Harriet Davey went for the cream candle styling it up with ratan and an abstract ceramic vase.
Lex Pott’s own Instagram is a mine-field of inspiration from double twisted lilac candles to lime gren versions.
Whether you are a minimalist or maximalist when it comes to your interiors, this sculptural candle will be the perfect quirky centrepiece for any tablescape and wouldn’t look out of place unburned on any book shelf or mantle piece. Light up any corner of a room and get hashtag happy with these cool candles.
Here’s our picks of the coolest Lex Pott candles.
Lex Pott: Pink candleClash this hot pink style with a printed linen table cloth to add some colour to your summer dinner parties.
Lex Pott: White candleThis super cool ‘Knot’ style would make for the perfect focal point on a mantle piece or shelf.
Lex Pott: Blue candle
We can see this candle looking pretty on a printed linen table cloth for a bright and bold al fresco evening. Decorative lemons not essential but encouraged.
Lead image: Lex Pott
Product image: Pad Lifestyle