15 of the best pieces from the Liberty winter sale

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for something to boost your mood this month and make a saving or two along the way? We’ve scoured the Liberty sale to bring you the very best options that may just make the cut.
If there’s one thing we all feel right now, it’s cold, tired and suspended in a post-Christmas lull. So, this is as good a time as any to find ways of cheering ourselves up. May we introduce one place in particular where both joy and a bargain are to be found: Liberty’s winter sale.
Synonymous with luxurious, chic offerings across fashion, beauty, interiors and accessories, there’s not much we would disapprove of at Liberty. To make things easy, we’ve curated a selection of the best pieces to add to put a smile on your face – and when you’ve seen some of these generous discounts, you’ll be even more elated.
Scroll down to find the 15 best pieces you’ll become obsessed with in no time at all…
Studio Raff Hounds of Love Square CushionIf one thing is true, it’s that gingham never goes out of style. Throw in the more modern touch of a ruffle hem on this cushion from Studio Raff and we’re even more convinced to add to basket asap.
Shop Studio Raff Hounds of Love Square Cushion at Liberty, £68
K.S. Creative Pottery face side plate pale pinkThe joy from our meal times doesn’t just have to come from the delicious food we eat. In fact, we’d go as far to say your kitchenware itself should, so when you next finish the creamed spinach you’ve so elegantly placed in this K.S. Creative Pottery side plate, all that’s left to do is marvel at this work of art.
Shop K.S. Creative Pottery face side plate pale pink at Liberty London, £30
Paloma Wool Alaska tie front topIt’s no secret that tie-front tops have dominated our Insta feeds as of late – and for good reason. Recreate the trend in style with this bright orange wide-sleeved number from Paloma Wool.
Liberty Carline Rose 70 x 70cm silk twill scarfLiberty is known for its prints (those of you familiar with its scarf hall intimately know what we mean). This rose printed offering is exactly what a dull day calls for. Plus, the £100 saving makes it something we can’t say no to.
Shop Liberty Carline Rose 70 x 70cm silk twill scarf at Liberty, £65
Olivia Rubin bright stripe small bone china jugWhen Olivia Rubin launched its first homeware collection exclusive to Liberty, we knew it would be as vibrant and stylish as the clothing line. This bright striped jug makes for the perfect addition to your vibrant tablescapes. You’re welcome…
Shop Olivia Rubin bright stripe small bone china jug at Liberty, £15
Bobbi Brown Golden Illusion eyeshadow paletteWhether you’re an eyeshadow novice or always on the hunt for a palette that covers the everyday basics well, look to this Bobbi Brown eyeshadow haven. Packed with shimmery golds, peaches and browns, there’s something for every look, day or night.
Shop Bobbi Brown Golden Illusion eyeshadow palette at Liberty, £30
Acne Studio stamp logo sweatshirtFact: we spend a lot of time in our sweatshirts. So, why not make it a more luxurious affair and opt for this minimalist Acne Studios offering. It’s a classic you’ll find hard to stop wearing.
Henry Holland Studio green and white large chalice bowlIf you’re looking for a special something to elevate your dinner party tablescape, consider the search over. This rustic lime green zebra-striped bowl is a sight for the eyes. Simply fill with your choice of nibbles and stare away…
Shop Henry Holland Studio Green and White Large Chalice Bowl at Liberty, £140
Ganni pleated Georgette midi dressThere’s no doubt Ganni is a brand we all want in our wardrobes and this beautiful midi pink and black floral number is reason enough to make this your next purchase.
Loewe 001 Woman Eau de Parfum 100mlDo you have a soft spot for a fresh, citrusy scent? If so, Loewe’s 001 fragrance fits the bill. Swirling with notes of bergamot, tangerine and pungent pink pepper, this is one you’ll want to spritz all year round.
Locus of Occult Low Tray HarlequinThe trouble with trinket dishes is that there’s always a fear of our jewellery slipping off. Locus of Occult’s low tray with a thick, raised rim is the perfect solution, while also looking pretty stylish thanks to its marble wash pattern.
Coco & Wolf Bobbi knot linen king duvet cover setLuxurious bedding is a special kind of treat to ourselves. This delectable pastel Coco & Wolf offering is a great addition to your collection. Plus, with a saving of over £200, you’ll be able to sleep soundly.
Shop Coco & Wolf Bobbi knot linen king duvet cover set at Liberty, £202.50
Slip reusable silk face coveringYou can never have too many face masks these days, but on the days where your skin needs a little more TLC, opt for this soft pale pink silk face mask. Thanks to the antimicrobial properties of silk, your skin will be able to breathe with ease.
Ganni boat neck floral organic cotton dressAre you obsessed with the cottagecore trend? We’ve found the exact dress you’ll want to adorn while staring at your chintzy wallpaper. Enter: Ganni’s turquoise boat neck dress.
Shop Ganni boat neck floral organic cotton dress at Liberty, £105
Helmstedt chunky hand knit vestThe knitted vest is the retro trend that’s been catching a lot of shine recently. So, if you’re looking to try it out for yourself, make Helmstedt’s icy blue and white thick knitted vest your first stop.
Images: courtesy of brands