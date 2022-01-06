15 of the best pieces from the Liberty winter sale

If there’s one thing we all feel right now, it’s cold, tired and suspended in a post-Christmas lull. So, this is as good a time as any to find ways of cheering ourselves up. May we introduce one place in particular where both joy and a bargain are to be found: Liberty’s winter sale.

Synonymous with luxurious, chic offerings across fashion, beauty, interiors and accessories, there’s not much we would disapprove of at Liberty. To make things easy, we’ve curated a selection of the best pieces to add to put a smile on your face – and when you’ve seen some of these generous discounts, you’ll be even more elated.