All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s time to graduate from your minis, midis and maxis, and embrace the easiest and breeziest fabric of all: linen.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that linen, that summer stalwart, was reserved primarily for breezy trousers and boxy shirts. But, as Freedom Day fast approaches, with its promise of partying properly for the first time in almost a year, it’s time to turn our heads to the most ubiquitous and party-friendly member of the linen family: dresses.
Whether you prefer your dresses thigh-skimming, knee-flirting or ankle-grazing, linen dresses have been purveyed by a clutch of brands including Instagram favourites Sleeper, Faithfull the Brand and, of course, Cult Gaia. These are dresses so great, in fact, that it feels like an occasion to actually just wear them, and all they need in terms of styling is a touch of bling and your favourite summer sandals.
Really, it couldn’t be easier. Not only does linen allow your skin to breathe, but it also flows beautifully, allowing for a picture-perfect, sunny-season-ready frock. Put simply: they’re summer personified. Here are a few of our favourites.
Kitri Blythe pink linen smock dress
Can Kitri do no wrong? Apparently not, no. And if you’re not sure about clashing red and pink, just look to Max Mara and Jacquemus for proof that it’s very, very en vogue.
Sleeper Belle linen dress
Sleeper’s dresses are cult for a reason. Think Disney fairy princess but IRL, and that’s just the vibe they imbue.
Reformation Barrington linen dress
Off-the-shoulder and with a thigh-high split, could it be that earth-first brand Reformation jumped into our minds and crafted our actual dream dress? Yes, yes it could.
Asceno Ibiza halterneck organic linen maxi dress
Punchy citrus brights are big on the fashion menu for summer, and this tangerine-toned maxi is the perfect way to embrace the hue. Simply throw on and go.
Shop Asceno Ibiza halterneck organic linen maxi dress at Selfridges, £380
Asos Design Curve square neck ruffle smock midi sundress
Gingham is as synonymous with summer as strawberries and cream. If you’re in the mood to usher a bit of the pattern into your wardrobes, then say hello to this midi number.
Shop Asos Design Curve square neck ruffle smock midi sundress, £28
Bondi Born Elba linen mini dress
Picture it: hair scraped back from your face, statement gold earrings and a pair of strappy sandals, all worn with this linen mini on a beach somewhere hot. Well, if not a beach, maybe just a bar.
Cos linen mini wrap dress
For when the sun decides to *actually* shine, this linen wrap dress is perfectly breezy and appropriately easy.
Cotton On Curve linen shirt dress
When the sun beams and all you want to do is feel the closest thing to naked that you can, a simple linen shirt dress is definitely the best way to go.
Solid & Striped green linen maxi dress
Punchy apple green is a faultless summer hue, and this tiered maxi is the ultimate way to wear it. Keep it cool with minimal accessories and chunky sandals.
Shop Solid & Striped green linen maxi dress at The Outnet, £142
Zara linen dress with cut-out detailing
Cut-out dresses are also having a moment this summer, so this linen number ticks both trend boxes nicely.
Asos Design linen corset blouson sleeve skater mini dress
Flirty and fun, this mini in a punchy pink shade ticks all of the summer dress requirement boxes.
Shop Asos Design linen corset blouson sleeve skater mini dress, £45
Images: courtesy of brands.