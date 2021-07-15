You’d be forgiven for assuming that linen, that summer stalwart, was reserved primarily for breezy trousers and boxy shirts. But, as Freedom Day fast approaches, with its promise of partying properly for the first time in almost a year, it’s time to turn our heads to the most ubiquitous and party-friendly member of the linen family: dresses.

Whether you prefer your dresses thigh-skimming, knee-flirting or ankle-grazing, linen dresses have been purveyed by a clutch of brands including Instagram favourites Sleeper, Faithfull the Brand and, of course, Cult Gaia. These are dresses so great, in fact, that it feels like an occasion to actually just wear them, and all they need in terms of styling is a touch of bling and your favourite summer sandals.