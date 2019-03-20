Why a linen shirt is your summer wardrobe saviour
Kitty McGee
Smart, lightweight and versatile, the linen shirt has never been more appealing. Whether you are dressing for work, the beach or looking for an effortless evening outfit, the humble linen shirt is here to answer all your wardrobe woes.
Every wardrobe needs solid, hard-working basics in their wardrobe, as well as cool trend-led pieces.
This summer, everyone’s favourite basic is having a moment: step forward the wear every-where shirt. More specifically, the linen shirt.
Linen is one of the biggest trends this summer. Gone are the visions of older family members wafting around on their summer holidays, this has fast become a high street hit, trending amongst fashion influencers and stocked in all of our favourite stores it’s hard not to notice how popular it’s become this summer.
And we are all for a piece that will work hard in our wardrobes - From muted earthy tones, to candy pop colours theres a style for everyone.
A linen shirt will slot in seamlessly into your wardrobe… A boxy, boyish style works perfectly with tailoring; maintaining a level of formality for the office when worn with slouchy tailored trousers, or in place of a t-shirt or vest top, with a suit. Or use a slouchy oversized style as a beach cover up, for over your swimwear, the perfect solution if you’re not a fan of a kaftan. A khaki or beige style, along with a basket bag and denim jacket, if a perfect summer in the city combination.While a boxy retro style looks impossibly stylish with straight leg jeans or your midi skirt, perfect for drinks with friends or a summer stay-cation.
In conclusion, it’s the most versatile and hard-working item you could conceivably purchase for a warm summer in the city. Not only that but it’s the piece you want to reach for every morning, on weekdays and at weekends, as it works with everything else in your wardrobe. It’s light and airy and to top it all it looks smart, stylish and on-trend.
Here is our edit of the seven best linen shirts to buy now.
