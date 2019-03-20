Why a linen shirt is your summer wardrobe saviour

Every wardrobe needs solid, hard-working basics in their wardrobe, as well as cool trend-led pieces.

This summer, everyone’s favourite basic is having a moment: step forward the wear every-where shirt. More specifically, the linen shirt.

Linen is one of the biggest trends this summer. Gone are the visions of older family members wafting around on their summer holidays, this has fast become a high street hit, trending amongst fashion influencers and stocked in all of our favourite stores it’s hard not to notice how popular it’s become this summer.