Little Women has infiltrated our wardrobes, and we bet it’s taken over yours too

There’s a new girl gang in town courtesy of Greta Gerwig’s thoughtful remake of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, Little Women. With decadent tiered Victoriana dresses and bows a plenty, here’s how to be more March this season.

Although Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic Little Women came out on Boxing Day, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. Jo’s hair, Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, new Amy (oh, how we love new Amy) and the clothes! PLW (that’s post-Little Women) I found myself renewing my relationship with my trusty headband and re-introducing a frilly collar to my sartorial repertoire. And I was not the only one. Upon my first week back at work, I am greeted with a bevy of March sisters at Stylist HQ. Smock dresses with chunky walking boots, a red plaid dress paired with an oversized wool coat, cardigans, frilly bibs and a few more stomper boots for good measure. It turns out we are all subconsciously (or consciously in my case) dressing like a March sister.

You may also like Little Women is keeping these 4 fashion trends alive for the foreseeable future

Whether you call it boho-chic or Victoriana – it’s dressing with decadence, plenty of frills and with a heavy dose of femininity. The film (if you haven’t seen it, stop reading this and go now) brings voluminous sleeves, knitted shawls, velvet bows, headbands and huge statement-making dresses into the spotlight; all of which were put together by award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, the brains behind that green Atonement dress. The good news is, you can ape the March sisters’ style, without going full 19th century Victorian nighty, hair bow and candle look. There’s a little bit of a prairie for everyone. Whether you’re a Jo or a (new) Amy or even an Aunt March, we’ve decoded how you can tackle the autumn / winter trends with sensibility of a March sister.

Amy March, played by Florence Pugh The youngest of the March sisters and often seen as the villain of the story, however in Gerwig’s reworking a new light is shone on Amy. Although she displays her characteristic brat-like behaviour at the beginning of the film, she matures into a character with lasting impact. Plus she has the best fashion in the film. Don’t let the plaits fool you, this headstrong woman dresses with purpose. Cult brands like Batsheva, The Vampire’s Wife and Zimmermann have given the approval for lace insert blouses, full bodied skirts and pretty dresses.

Zimmermann The perfect lace smock blouse for any outfit. White broderie blouse, £475, Zimmermann BUY NOW

Rixo This long-sleeved dress will work well with knee-high boots. Blue midi dress, £345, Rixo BUY NOW

Batsheva Wear this bodice-style top layered over your classic white shirt. Gingham sleeveless top, £205, Batsheva BUY NOW

Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan The aspiring writer and eldest of the sisters takes on 19th century city dressing in the form of power suits, peasant blouses and collars wrapped in neck ties. Channel your best headstrong, creative self via a smock top with jeans or an earthy toned suit.

Mango This double-breasted check blazer would look the bomb with tonal layers. Check suit blazer, £89.99, Mango BUY NOW

Mango Add the trousers for a power suit look. Check suit trousers, £49.99, Mango BUY NOW

Prada Add a hat or headband like this one to complete your look. Satin headband, £170, Prada BUY NOW

Meg March, played by Emma Watson Meg is the idealistic dresser, putting her family first before her love for fashion. There is that one occasion where the dream becomes reality and she is swathed in mountains of pink tulle, but for the most part, the reality is cosy cardigans, full skirts and straw hats. If you’re more of a Meg in everyday dressing, tuck a T-shirt into a midi skirt and save the fancy dresses for fancy dos.

Ba&sh Add a white T-shirt to this ditzy floral number from the masters of boho-chic. Floral midi skirt, £200, Ba&sh BUY NOW

Wolf & Badger With added bow, this might be the cutest straw hat we’ve seen. Boater hat, £219, Wolf & Badger BUY NOW

Acne Studios Get crafty with this scarf and turn it into a chic new shawl. Grey wool scarf, £140, Acne Studios BUY NOW

Beth March, played by Eliza Scanlen Generous, soft, sweet Beth is the best of the March sisters. So pure and yet so tragic, the sobs in the cinema for Beth were resounding. Make like Beth and repurpose your nightwear as daywear. Look to Sleeper and LoveShackFancy for a fashionable foot forward in this trend and bring it forward a couple of centuries and match your nighty with chunky trainers.

& Other Stories The blue pattern gives a cool update to an otherwise March sister staple. Straw bag, £65, & Other Stories BUY NOW

Ganni Ganni has perfected the puff-sleeve blouse – add a leather jacket for a modern twist. Cotton blouse, £150, Ganni BUY NOW

Sleeper Known for their romantic, nightwear-inspired dresses. Wear with biker books to toughen up the look. Off-the-shoulder dress, £325, Sleeper BUY NOW

Aunt March, played by Meryl Streep I mean, who else would play Aunt March but Meryl Streep? Intimidating yet modest Aunt March works an all-black look with luxurious details. Go for minimal chic in a gothic black Cecilie Bahnsen tent dress or layer up with different textures like Alexander McQueen. Black blazer, black turtle neck and black midi skirt: effortlessly chic.

Cecilie Bahnsen The Copenhagen cool brand to know: also happens to specialise in dreamy tent dresses. Tiered black dress, £705, Cecilie Bahnsen BUY NOW

Frame Add a bit of masculinity to a feminine outfit with a touch of tailoring. Push the boat out and make it velvet for extra gothic-ness. Velvet blazer, £600, Frame BUY NOW

Warehouse Keep your look moody with a classic black knit. Bring it into 2020 with a frilly collar. Black jumper, £39, Warehouse BUY NOW

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email Enter your email address Let’s go!