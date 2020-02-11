From her Grammy’s haul to her empowering outfits, 2019 was the Year of Lizzo. In 2020 her reign as queen of the charts (and our hearts) shows no signs of slowing down.

When we’re not turning the volume of Lizzo’s self-love anthems all the way up to 11, we’re coveting her iconic on-and-off stage style. Though Lizzo’s fearless outfit choices usually showcase a who’s who of high fashion houses on heavy rotation - think show-stopping red carpet moments in Moschino, Valentino and Versace - she is unafraid to experiment with pieces at all points of the price spectrum.