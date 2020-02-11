Want to get Lizzo’s style? Here’s where you can buy her on-trend midi-dress
Lara Faye
- Published
Another day, another iconic outfit choice from Queen Lizzo. The best thing about this latest look? It comes at with a budget-friendly price tag.
From her Grammy’s haul to her empowering outfits, 2019 was the Year of Lizzo. In 2020 her reign as queen of the charts (and our hearts) shows no signs of slowing down.
When we’re not turning the volume of Lizzo’s self-love anthems all the way up to 11, we’re coveting her iconic on-and-off stage style. Though Lizzo’s fearless outfit choices usually showcase a who’s who of high fashion houses on heavy rotation - think show-stopping red carpet moments in Moschino, Valentino and Versace - she is unafraid to experiment with pieces at all points of the price spectrum.
Proving once again that cost shouldn’t be a barrier to great style, last week Lizzo took to the stage at a concert in Brazil in a stand-out printed dress that retails at a seriously affordable price point.
We all know that a midi dress is the wardrobe hero that can do no wrong, and Lizzo demonstrated our working theory that there really is a winning midi for every occasion. Featuring a classical renaissance-inspired print and ruched details, Lizzo’s one shoulder midi dress stole the show on stage for all the right reasons. Experiencing serious style envy? Don’t worry, there’s no need to trawl the internet looking for a dupe, the real thing is currently available online at Pretty Little Thing, where you can steal Lizzo’s incredible style for just $45.
Lizzo injected a touch of her eclectic personal style by pairing the dress with leopard print ankle boots but kept accessories to a minimum to avoid overcluttering the look, keeping the focus firmly on this statement print and figure-framing silhouette. Sold as part of Pretty Little Thing’s Plus collection, the dress is available in sizes 12 - 22. Whether you have a night out on the cards or are looking for a feel-good daytime outfit (just add a pair of black boots and a fashion-forward cardigan) this dress is the versatile piece that you’ll love wearing for seasons to come.
Shop the Plus black renaissance print midi dress at Prettylittlething.com.
Images courtesy of Getty & Instagram