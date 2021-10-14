Lizzo wowed in a sparkly mesh dress for Cardi B’s birthday bash and we can’t get enough
Sheer dresses don’t seem to be going anywhere in the fashion world and if Lizzo’s recent outfit choice is anything to go by, it seems like the sheer-er the better.
Proving that all bodies look fabulous in sparkly mesh material, Lizzo has wowed the internet yet again with another jaw-dropping ensemble.
Stepping out in a totally sheer fishnet dress may not be something that everyone may do but the Truth Hurts singer picked a custom floor-length gown from Matthew Reisman Collection to celebrate Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday bash.
Styled by Jason Rembert, the shimmery purple dress leaves, quite literally, nothing to the imagination and we love it. Lizzo decided to top the look off with a slicked up high ponytail adorned with a butterfly clip, a thong and pasties (of course) and some equally amazing nails done by Britney Tokyo.
The iridescent crystals of the dress sparkled as Lizzo stepped out onto the streets of LA and although she was snapped walking barefoot, she later clarified that she wore matching pairs of Jimmy Choos – a pair of strappy heeled sandals and some bejewelled trainers.
Having gone viral after posting pictures of the look to her Instagram, Lizzo received some body-shaming comments from online trolls. Regardless, she continues to wow us with this outfit and we’ll be busy finding a wearable alternative.
Other women that have embraced the sheer dress most recently include Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner at this year’s Met Gala. Zoë opted for a halterneck dress crafted entirely of chainmail and rhinestones. The bejewelled gown came courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent and similar to Lizzo, went with a thong and bra combo underneath and minimal accessories.
Kendall’s Givenchy gown at the Met also showed us that sheer dresses can be as opulent as they are flattering. Her sheer beige dress was adorned with encrusted epaulets and crystal detailing that traced the entirety of the stunning dress.
Image credit: @lizzobeeating on Instagram.