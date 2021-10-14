Proving that all bodies look fabulous in sparkly mesh material, Lizzo has wowed the internet yet again with another jaw-dropping ensemble.

Stepping out in a totally sheer fishnet dress may not be something that everyone may do but the Truth Hurts singer picked a custom floor-length gown from Matthew Reisman Collection to celebrate Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday bash.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the shimmery purple dress leaves, quite literally, nothing to the imagination and we love it. Lizzo decided to top the look off with a slicked up high ponytail adorned with a butterfly clip, a thong and pasties (of course) and some equally amazing nails done by Britney Tokyo.