The Stylist x LØCI vegan trainer collab has arrived
- Amie-Jo Locke
We’ve joined forces with luxury vegan brand LØCI to create a shoe for every summer outfit – plus, get 15% off your own pair.
New season, new box-fresh sneakers. Yes, it’s the time of year when the classic white trainer becomes our summer wardrobe MVP and we’ve teamed up with luxury vegan brand LØCI to bring you this year’s must-have style…
Introducing the Stylist x LØCI Seven, a brand-new eco-luxury sneaker made from recycled, renewable and biodegradable materials. 100% vegan, this classic shoe has been created to reflect the values both Stylist and LØCI share – a commitment to sustainable practices, inclusivity and driving positive change across our platforms.
Handmade in Portugal, each pair of Stylist x LØCI Sevens has been crafted using 20 ocean-bound recycled plastic bottles to help reduce the world’s trash problem. And because no shoes want to end up as landfill, LØCI champion an on-demand production model to ensure there’s no surplus stock at the end of the season. Also, (and because we love the animals), 10% of all profits from this collaboration go to protecting local wildlife.
With celebrity fans including the likes of Mila Kunis and Lucy Hale, LØCI is the vegan brand to help nail your summer style goals.
Plus, as a Stylist subscriber, you will receive 15% off each pair by using code STYLIST15 when you order a pair of the Stylist x LØCI Sevens online. Yes, really.
