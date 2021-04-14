You would think that after a year of clothes gathering dust in our wardrobes, we’d have planned our re-entry outfits months ago. After all, we finally have somewhere to wear everything we impulse bought out of lockdown boredom. But many of us are finding dressing for this new normality harder than ever.

And so comes all of the doubt fuelled questions sent between group WhatsApp chats in various states of panic: “Will I be wildly overdressed for a pub garden?” “Why does nothing I own go together?” “How do you put an outfit together again?” “Is it too cold for a dress?” “Do jeans and a nice top still work?”

The promise to wear ballgowns to the supermarket faded very quickly. Remember when everyone said they’d take any and every opportunity to put their fineries and never look at a pair of sweatpants again?