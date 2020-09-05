Loewe launches candles and they are anything but ordinary
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Loewe, the fashion brand loved by industry insiders, has launched its first collection of candles and home fragrances and with scents such as tomato leaves and coriander, it’s anything but ordinary
We all know there are two ways to prove that you are a real adult: tidying your room on a Sunday while applying a face mask, and spending money on candles. (Is there more satisfying than lighting the wick on a brand new candle?) As the summer is winding down and we are looking forward to cosy evenings at home, we know where our money is being spent.
The offering of chic candles that elevate your home is plentiful. There’s the comforting smells from Jo Malone, The White Company and Zara Home’s cult scents. Then there’s the contemporary classics: Diptyque, Byredo, Cire Trudon, the in-the-know brands: Fornasetti, No22, Boy Smells and now the fashion candle: Loewe.
Loewe has been a firm favourite amongst industry insiders ever since Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson of J.W. Anderson fame took over as creative director of the Spanish brand. We have come to know Loewe as the go-to brand for It bags each season, serving up innovative smash hits such as the Puzzle, the Hammock and the insta-famous basket bag seen on every fashion insider’s main grid. Now, Loewe has launched its first range of candles and home scents, as predicted, this is something out of the ordinary.
Honeysuckle, beetroot, juniper berry, tomato leaves, coriander, liquorice, the scent of marihuana, luscious pea, oregano, cypress balls and ivy are the 11 scents that Loewe has launched. “Passionate for gardens, for plants and their unique smells, when I joined Loewe I already had in mind to create candles and add an olfactory dimension. I am happy to introduce this new line of home fragrances and potted candles based on the raw essences of a vegetable garden. I worked with our in-house perfumier Nuria Cruelles to interpret 11 plant essences and express them as their own standalone scent within candles, wax candleholders, home fragrances and rattan diffusers,” explains Anderson.
The candles are as chic as you’d expect them to be. Poured into spiralled ceramic holders, they are as much a sensory experience as they are a cool addition to your coffee table. As well as the classic candle – which comes in three size - the brand has also included wax candlesticks in their latest offering bringing yet another element of creativity for your home.
A celebration of the natural world, these candles will be the standout statement in your home this season and beyond. Plus, who wouldn’t want to fill a room with the delightful earthiness of honeysuckle?
Images: Loewe