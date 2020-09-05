Loewe launches candles and they are anything but ordinary

We all know there are two ways to prove that you are a real adult: tidying your room on a Sunday while applying a face mask, and spending money on candles. (Is there more satisfying than lighting the wick on a brand new candle?) As the summer is winding down and we are looking forward to cosy evenings at home, we know where our money is being spent.

The offering of chic candles that elevate your home is plentiful. There’s the comforting smells from Jo Malone, The White Company and Zara Home’s cult scents. Then there’s the contemporary classics: Diptyque, Byredo, Cire Trudon, the in-the-know brands: Fornasetti, No22, Boy Smells and now the fashion candle: Loewe.