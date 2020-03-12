Women For Women International's #SheInspiresMe car boot sale is back for 2020
- Chloe Gray
- Published
Join Stylist at the world’s chicest car boot sale as we shop designer looks at discounted price… and all for a good cause.
In our hunt for ethical fashion, we’ve scrolled Depop until our thumbs hurt, trawled vintage shops and invested in some sustainable brands to last forever. But the old-school car boot sale seems to have almost disappeared from modern eco-friendly shopping.
So when we were invited to the fifth annual #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale to shop the best fashion brands in the world at a huge discount with all proceeds going to Women for Women International we were delighted.
The Brewer Street Car Park in central London will become unrecognisable as the chicest car boot sale ever takes over for the day.
“People decorate their cars or hire bright, colourful Beetles,” says Brita Schmidt, executive director of Women for Women International UK. “It’s really colourful, it’s really creative, but it’s also about everyone getting involved and having fun, rather than just giving money and forgetting about it.
“I got my favourite coat from the car boot sale a couple of years ago. I paid £20 for it – it’s from Tory Burch and has gorgeous embroidery on the front. I’ve also met a woman who got an amazing Alice Temperley wedding dress at a ridiculous price, and my friend bought a beautiful Chanel jacket for just 10% of it’s retail value.”
What can you expect?
As we gear up for the Brewer Street Car Park event in central London, the focus is on inclusivity. Women for Women International want every woman to know that there’s something for them, regardless of clothes sizes, budget or style.
“We have everything from jeans for a fiver to couture selling for £1000s reduced from £10,000s,” says Schmidt. There’s also clothes alteration and upcycling services on hand, so you can make your new buys feel like they were made just for you.
All stalls are being curated by creative director Alex Eagle, so expect high-fashion, gorgeous collections to shop from. Temperley London, Noor Fares and Eugenia Livanos will be bringing their stalls back, and will be joined by Jimmy Choo, Needle & Thread and Monica Vinader.
This year will also see Marguerite, the network of young women in the arts, hosting a boot and on hand to talk with guests.
What clothes can you shop?
Sponsors The Outnet have already donated Stuart Weitzman boots (worth £750) that will be sold for £126, while their Dodo Bar Or jumpsuit can be yours for just £59.
Temperley London will be retailing clothes with over 80% discount – this gold dress will be selling for £300, reduced from the retail price of £1795.
Where will my money go?
Every single penny is going directly towards Women For Women International’s work in countries affected by war where women are at the forefront of conflict and poverty.
“Our programmes help women regain confidence and rebuild their lives, so that they can fulfil their potential and make a difference to the wider community,” says Schmitt. “Women are agents of change.”
How do I get tickets?
Stylist readers are being offered exclusive early access tickets from 11am on 12 March, 24 hours before they go live to the public at midday on 13 March. You can purchase them for £10 by clicking the button below, but be quick – tickets are limited.
Women For Women International’s #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale returns to Brewer Street Car Park in London on 16 May at 1pm. The event is hosted by Alex Eagle and The Store X, in partnership with The Outnet and supported by DS-Automobiles.
Tickets available online for £10 until 15 March, then will increase to £15 online and on the door.
For more information visit womenforwomen.org.uk
Main image: Alison Baskerville