The Brewer Street Car Park in central London will become unrecognisable as the chicest car boot sale ever takes over for the day.

“People decorate their cars or hire bright, colourful Beetles,” says Brita Schmidt, executive director of Women for Women International UK. “It’s really colourful, it’s really creative, but it’s also about everyone getting involved and having fun, rather than just giving money and forgetting about it.

“I got my favourite coat from the car boot sale a couple of years ago. I paid £20 for it – it’s from Tory Burch and has gorgeous embroidery on the front. I’ve also met a woman who got an amazing Alice Temperley wedding dress at a ridiculous price, and my friend bought a beautiful Chanel jacket for just 10% of it’s retail value.”

What can you expect?

As we gear up for the Brewer Street Car Park event in central London, the focus is on inclusivity. Women for Women International want every woman to know that there’s something for them, regardless of clothes sizes, budget or style.

“We have everything from jeans for a fiver to couture selling for £1000s reduced from £10,000s,” says Schmidt. There’s also clothes alteration and upcycling services on hand, so you can make your new buys feel like they were made just for you.