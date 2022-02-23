London Fashion Week: 5 unmissable moments from AW22
From celebrity-packed shows to emerging designers, consider this your London Fashion Week rundown.
When it comes to the big four fashion cities – New York, London, Milan and Paris – there is an identity to each one. New York is cool, Milan and Paris are a heady mix of heritage and glamour, and London is creative.
The city has long been synonymous with emerging and underground talent – a place where designers come to cut their teeth at one of the capital’s design schools and go on to shake up the fashion world. (See Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Jonathan Anderson et al.) London is recognised and revered as a hub of creativity, and now more than ever, it’s the young talent coming out of the city that is bringing London back to life.
For what felt like the first time in two years, London Fashion Week was back on the agenda. With big names like Burberry, Victoria Beckham and Alexander McQueen choosing to show digital presentations or away from the official schedule, all eyes were London to showcase its burgeoning creativity.
Team Stylist whipped around the city in Polestar’s electric car to find the unmissable moments from London Fashion week. So, consider this your #LFW round-up.
Nensi Dojaka is bringing sexy back
Get to know the name Nensi Dojaka, because you are about to see the designer everywhere. Championed by an impressive roster of celebrities including Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, the Albanian designer is one of London’s most exciting names.
Having already scooped up an illustrious LVMH Prize and British Fashion Council’s Foundation Award for emerging talent, Dojaka’s sexy aesthetic of barely there dresses and sharp tailoring was a crowd pleaser at London Fashion Week. Enlisting models Paloma Elsesser, Nora Attal and Maggie Maurer, Dojaka draped her women in stringy cut-out dresses that made us long for a big night out.
Ahluwalia highlights representation
In her first ever runway show, designer Priya Ahluwalia highlighted the importance of representation of all cultures at fashion week. The designer’s show – a tribute the Bollywood and Nollywood films she has immersed herself in during the pandemic – was a joyous coming together of South Asian heritage.
Flared trousers, miniskirts and crop-tops laced with designs and prints played into the going out narrative that flourished over London fashion week, while the louche menswear pieces acted as a palate cleanser for the collection.
16 Arlington brought us to ‘Tears’
Following the sudden and tragic passing of Kikka Cavenati last October, her partner and co-designer Marco Capaldo paid tribute in a collection aptly titled Tears. The design duo reimagined what glamour means to London, bringing a real sense of occasion to how they dressed the 16 Arlington women.
While Cavenati’s presence was sorely missed at London Fashion Week, her legacy lived on in this special collection of crystal and sequin-embellished body-skimming dresses that had a mermaid-like feel to them, slashed maxi dresses with flashes of skin and flared suiting. To a soundtrack of snippets of Cavenati’s conversations, the show was as mesmerising as it was moving.
Roksanda x Fila
There are things you can always expect from a Roksanda show: explosive colours, voluminous shapes and a celebrity-packed front row. All of those signature Roksanda moments were ticked off instantly on Monday morning at Tate Britain before something more unexpected came to light: a Roksanda x Fila collaboration. Fila’s distinctive ‘F’ logo first popped up beneath one of the designer’s swooping dresses as a tease and then a few looks later we were treated to huge puffer jackets in bright pinks and oranges, chunky snow boots and even huge backpacks (ideal for carting snacks up a mountainside). Next season’s shopping just got a lot more fun.
Ozwald Boateng gave us a show
For his first show in 12 years, Savile Row designer Ozwald Boateng closed out London Fashion Week in serious style. Boateng, the youngest and first Black designer to open a store front on London’s Savile Row, showcased his jewelled-colour tailoring via a whopping 100 looks to celebrities, editors and fans of the brand at the Savoy Theatre. Idris Elba, Dizzee Rascal and Goldie took the stage alongside musicians and even a gospel choir for a celebration of Black creativity and excellence.
