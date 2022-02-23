When it comes to the big four fashion cities – New York, London, Milan and Paris – there is an identity to each one. New York is cool, Milan and Paris are a heady mix of heritage and glamour, and London is creative.

The city has long been synonymous with emerging and underground talent – a place where designers come to cut their teeth at one of the capital’s design schools and go on to shake up the fashion world. (See Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Jonathan Anderson et al.) London is recognised and revered as a hub of creativity, and now more than ever, it’s the young talent coming out of the city that is bringing London back to life.