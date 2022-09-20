5 things we learned from London Fashion Week

As an ode to the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse, a statement of Michael Halpern’s childhood in Upstate New York, the label joined forces with Mattel to create a fun, feel-good and frothy riff on the more-is-more DNA of the cult doll. Mattel granted Halpern access to Barbie’s wardrobes throughout the ages while designing the collection, which helped him in crafting eight looks dedicated solely to Barbie. The result was a collection of looks that stayed true to the exuberance of Halpern’s DNA, while also nodding to the solemnity of the times.

“This year, I will be receiving British citizenship,” Halpern noted of the collection. “I came here for my education at Central Saint Martins in 2017. Ever since, I have called this country home. For my spring/summer 2023 show, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the United Kingdom and honour the Queen. The blue look that opens the show in silence is a tribute to Her Late Majesty, engulfed in the hues and silhouette that, for me, evoke a reign that promoted creativity, openness and a widespread support for creative freedom. This singular look is a way for me to show my gratitude to the Queen for encouraging designers like myself to express in the only way we know how: through the power of fashion and optimism. It has always been my ethos that, in times of darkness, I look to the fantasy of fashion for its optimism and strength.”