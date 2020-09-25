You could be forgiven for thinking London Fashion Week hasn’t just happened. The usual back to back schedule of shows, presentations and parties that normally flood Instagram over five days was distinctly absent this season. Fashion Week as we have previously known it: the street style, the fleets of branded blacked out cars transporting editors across the city, the celebrity front row sightings, could not exist this season. Instead, we were faced with a momentous change that saw London Fashion Week become an almost entirely digital entity.

With only a handful of designers putting on physical presentations (to an even smaller number of socially distanced guests), designers had to get creative to deliver their vision for spring/summer 2021. And that is just what they delivered; creativity in abundance.