A guest at London Fashion Week
Fashion

London Fashion Week: the street style on display in the capital is a masterclass in storm-friendly dressing

Get ready for some serious inspiration courtesy of all the brilliant street style on display at London Fashion Week.

Despite the dramatic wind and rain that has battered the capital over the last couple of days, London Fashion Week is well and truly underway.

While some designers and brands have opted to display their autumn/winter 2022 collections virtually once again, there have still been plenty of IRL shows to enjoy from the likes of Nensi Dojaka, Poster Girl, Molly Goddard and Richard Quinn.

And on the streets, the style set has also been providing us with plenty of swoon-worthy looks, too.

From colourful woolen coats to oversized blazers and tailored dresses, the street style on display in the capital has proven that storm-friendly dressing doesn’t have to be boring.

Below, we’ve picked out some of our favourite looks from outside the shows so far. Get ready for some serious inspiration – and make sure to check out Stylist’s Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at LFW from our fashion team. 

Patricia Manfield at London Fashion Week
Susie Lau at London Fashion Week
A guest at London Fashion Week
Gabriella Berdugo at London Fashion Week
A guest at London Fashion Week in a black puffer jacket
A guest at London Fashion Week wearing silver trousers
A guest at London Fashion Week wearing a pink checkerboard dress
A pair of guests wearing green
Julia Haghjoo at London Fashion Week
Guest at London Fashion Week in a black puffer
Zeena Shah at London Fashion Week
Jourdan Dunn at London Fashion Week
A guest wearing a bright blue/green coat
Nurce Urben at London Fashion Week
Images: Getty