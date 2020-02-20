London Fashion Week: the coolest street style looks from the capital

Always the coolest when it comes to street style, London Fashion Week once again did not disappoint with its sartorial offering, even in the rain. The capital played host the world’s most fashionable women and men these past few days as show-goers scurried around despite Storm Dennis to see the creative talent the city had to offer.

On the catwalk, Lena Dunham made her first catwalk appearance at 16Arlington, Richard Quinn did what he does best and serenaded the fashion pack with his directional take on high-octane glamour. Tommy Hilfiger had everyone dancing in their seats whilst watching the supers take to the catwalk – Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Erin O’Connor, Jodie Kidd and Candice Swanepoel. Burberry brought in the big names: Bella, Gigi, Kendall and insider favourite jewellery designer, Alighieri, won the Queen Elizabeth II award with a special royal appearance from Princess Anne.