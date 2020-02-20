Fashion

London Fashion Week: the coolest street style looks from the capital

Billie Bhatia
London Fashion Week street style is known for being the boldest on the circuit. See how the capital’s most stylish attendees weathered the fashion week storm. 

Always the coolest when it comes to street style, London Fashion Week once again did not disappoint with its sartorial offering, even in the rain. The capital played host the world’s most fashionable women and men these past few days as show-goers scurried around despite Storm Dennis to see the creative talent the city had to offer.

On the catwalk, Lena Dunham made her first catwalk appearance at 16Arlington, Richard Quinn did what he does best and serenaded the fashion pack with his directional take on high-octane glamour. Tommy Hilfiger had everyone dancing in their seats whilst watching the supers take to the catwalk – Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Erin O’Connor, Jodie Kidd and Candice Swanepoel. Burberry brought in the big names: Bella, Gigi, Kendall and insider favourite jewellery designer, Alighieri, won the Queen Elizabeth II award with a special royal appearance from Princess Anne.

Off the catwalk, it was about practical dressing. Trench coats and stomper boots were the fashion duo people could not get enough of. Tonal beige looks continued to reign supreme when it came to colour and there is still no escaping bag du jour, Bottega Veneta.

The best thing about London Fashion Week? It’s a real celebration of personal style. Not as polished as New York, not as eccentric as Milan and not as serious as Paris, London fashion week has a unique ability to be the city where people get to be themselves the most. Quirky details and bold styling continues to make London the coolest city out of the bunch.

Don’t believe us? Take some inspiration from these trail-blazing show-goers. 

Eva Chen gives us a lesson in tonal beige dressing / Image: Noor & Zee
Add a fun sporty element to your look with oversized outerwear / Image: Noor & Zee
A full knitwear look and we are into it / Image: Noor & Zee
Stand out accessories from JW Anderson / Image: Noor & Zee
Did we mention beige was big this season? Image: Noor & Zee
One part Britney, one part Justin / Image: Noor & Zee
Big collars continue to occupy a huge street style space / Image: Noor & Zee
A splice of animal print elevates a tonal outfit / Image: Noor & Zee
Billy Porter brings a glamorous look to a grey day / Image: Noor & Zee
The nineties continue to be the dominating decade on and off the catwalk / Image: Noor & Zee
Even in the rain there is always room for a colour clash / Image: Noor & Zee
A feminine take on double denim / Image: Noor & Zee
Coloured leather makes for a luxurious take on separates / Image: Noor & Zee
A polarising trend of trousers tucked into knee-high boots made waves this season / Image: Noor & Zee
Repurpose your summer dress with clever layering / Image: Noor & Zee
Did we mention there were a lot of trench coats? Image: Noor & Zee
When one check just isn't enough / Image: Noor & Zee
A trench coat, but make it animal print Image: Noor & Zee
Print clashes brought a brightness to all the beige / Image: Noor & Zee
Tights plus socks plus sandals is a big LFW mood / Image: Noor & Zee
A pop of colour adds a freshness to an all tonal look / Image: Noor & Zee
Make khaki your new neutral / Image: Noor & Zee
Padded accessories got the seal of approval / Image: Noor & Zee
A detailed lesson in layering / Image: Noor & Zee
Keep your animal print tonal for an elevated everyday look Image: Noor & Zee
Trench coats need not be beige / Image: Noor & Zee
Go for a bold outwear choice when keeping the rest of your look minimal Image: Noor & Zee
Big stomper boots and even bigger coat energy / Image: Noor & Zee
The rain could not keep away this sequin look from Phoebe Collings-James /Image: Noor & Zee
Brown's Ida Petersson brings playful prints to LFW / Image: Noor & Zee
It's still beige for the win / Image: Noor & Zee
Real-life mums on the run / Image: Noor & Zee
Layer in a white roll-neck to hit refresh on your favourite printed dress / Image: Noor & Zee

Images: Noor & Zee 

