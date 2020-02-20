London Fashion Week: the coolest street style looks from the capital
- Billie Bhatia
London Fashion Week street style is known for being the boldest on the circuit. See how the capital’s most stylish attendees weathered the fashion week storm.
Always the coolest when it comes to street style, London Fashion Week once again did not disappoint with its sartorial offering, even in the rain. The capital played host the world’s most fashionable women and men these past few days as show-goers scurried around despite Storm Dennis to see the creative talent the city had to offer.
On the catwalk, Lena Dunham made her first catwalk appearance at 16Arlington, Richard Quinn did what he does best and serenaded the fashion pack with his directional take on high-octane glamour. Tommy Hilfiger had everyone dancing in their seats whilst watching the supers take to the catwalk – Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Erin O’Connor, Jodie Kidd and Candice Swanepoel. Burberry brought in the big names: Bella, Gigi, Kendall and insider favourite jewellery designer, Alighieri, won the Queen Elizabeth II award with a special royal appearance from Princess Anne.
Off the catwalk, it was about practical dressing. Trench coats and stomper boots were the fashion duo people could not get enough of. Tonal beige looks continued to reign supreme when it came to colour and there is still no escaping bag du jour, Bottega Veneta.
The best thing about London Fashion Week? It’s a real celebration of personal style. Not as polished as New York, not as eccentric as Milan and not as serious as Paris, London fashion week has a unique ability to be the city where people get to be themselves the most. Quirky details and bold styling continues to make London the coolest city out of the bunch.
Don’t believe us? Take some inspiration from these trail-blazing show-goers.
Images: Noor & Zee