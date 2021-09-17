As the second instalment of the four week-long fashion month marathon gets underway, all eyes are, once again, on the capital’s buzzy fashion scene.

But it’s not just the dazzling designers that pique our interest; it’s the street style too, the pieces that the fashion cognoscenti are wearing to pound the pavements. And this season, as the style set descend upon London’s hotspots to watch our homegrown designers reveal their spring/summer 2022 collections, the street style is better than ever.

Brimming with oversized shirting – the perfect accoutrement to transitional styling – and slouchy tailoring, the looks are crisp and collected, a marked move away from the elasticated wares that dominated the last London Fashion Week in February, which was entirely digital.