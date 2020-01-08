9 knock-out dresses to make getting ready this January a whole lot easier

Let’s face it, setting your alarm clock at least two hours earlier than you have for the last two weeks is a hard enough task for January. Then thinking about getting dressed in something that isn’t an elasticated waistband, well it’s enough to make you shut the curtains and turn to hibernation.

The idea of stumbling around your bedroom in darkness trying to put on tights without laddering them, or shimmying yourself into jeans that have become considerably more snug post-Christmas is really no way begin the year. Instead, imagine a life where you chuck on a dress like you did in the summer (but this time with less sweat)? Well, thanks to a particularly mild winter you can do just that.