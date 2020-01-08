9 knock-out dresses to make getting ready this January a whole lot easier

Let’s face it, setting your alarm clock at least two hours earlier than you have for the last two weeks is a hard enough task for January. Then thinking about getting dressed in something that isn’t an elasticated waistband, well it’s enough to make you shut the curtains and turn to hibernation.

The idea of stumbling around your bedroom in darkness trying to put on tights without laddering them, or shimmying yourself into jeans that have become considerably more snug post-Christmas is really no way begin the year. Instead, imagine a life where you chuck on a dress like you did in the summer (but this time with less sweat)? Well, thanks to a particularly mild winter you can do just that. 

Much like their summer counterparts, the winter chuck-on dress has a number of easy style rules to follow.

1. Go midi in the length: A maxi dress leaves the potential for a soggy hem (this is England after all) and a mini dress likely involves tights and no one needs that in January.

2. Pick a print: Winter dressing need not mean sombre colours or just ‘winter floral’ looking prints, take on checks and polka dots too.

3. Big boot energy: The only accessory you need for these dresses are a pair of perfect black stomper boots.

Shop our edit below and allow yourself a little more time for snoozing, you deserve it. 

  • Ganni printed dress

    Ganni

    Take a twirl in this delicate Ganni dress to combat your winter blues. Team with a leather jacket and vinyl stomper boots for an easy everyday look. 

    Blue printed dress, £170, Ganni

    BUY GANNI DRESS HERE
  • Kitri green polka dot dress

    Kitri

    Make this dress work for your winter and summer wardrobes by pairing it with a sharp blazer and knee high boots. 

    Green spotted dress, £145, Kitri 

    BUY KITRI DRESS HERE
  • & Other Stories dress

    & Other Stories

    But a spring in your sartorial step courtesy of & Other Stories printed smock dress. Keep it season by adding in a light cashmere roll neck worn underneath the dressing and finishing the look with white ankle boots. 

    Printed smock dress, £95, & Other Stories 

    BUY & OTHER STORIES DRESS HERE
  • Zara polka dot dress

    Zara

    Polka dots are set to be one of the biggest trend for spring/summer 20 so get yourself one step of the curve now with Zara’s ruffled version. 

    Ruffled polka dot dress, £49.99, Zara

    BUY ZARA DRESS HERE
  • Whistles denim dress

    Whistles

    A denim we can all get on board with post cheese boards. For a casual look pair this dress with box fresh white trainers and a camel coat. 

    Denim dress, £139, Whistles 

    BUY WHISTLES DRESS HERE
  • Allsaints black slip dress

    Allsaints

    Making life even easier (if that’s possible), this Allsaints dress come with a removable knit so you can repurpose it in the summer as the perfect black slip dress. 

    2-in-1 dress, £158, Allsaints 

    BUY ALLSAINTS DRESS HERE
  • Topshop checked dress

    Topshop

    Undoubtedly the dress shape of 2019, the puff-sleeve smock dress is not slowing down for 2020. The tartan checks add a nice seasonal touch to this Topshop dress. 

    Checked dress, £49, Topshop 

    BUY TOPSHOP DRESS HERE
  • Holzweiler knitted dress

    Holzweiler

    Thanks to its neutral colour and midi length, Holzweiler’s knitted dress is a timeless classic to buy now and wear forever. 

    Knitted dress, £175, Holzweiler 

    BUY HOLZWEILER DRESS HERE
  • Ghost red floral dress

    Ghost

    For those wanting to spring to be here now, this is for you.

    Red floral dress, £149, Ghost 

    BUY GHOST DRESS HERE

Images: Courtesy of brands 

