Your first look at Love Island’s pre-loved eBay outfits for this year’s show
Love Island is back and, for the first time, with an eBay sponsorship in tow – this is a first look at the series’ second-hand ensembles.
A long, hot summer awaits us, and with it comes not only a new raft of Love Island contestants ready to meet their type on paper but also a wardrobe full of pre-loved pieces, courtesy of the show’s new sponsor, eBay.
For the first time, Love Island has got the ick with its former fast-fashion sponsors and joined forces with resale platform eBay on a wardrobe of pre-loved pieces for each contestant, which will be pieced together by stylist Amy Bannerman, who specialises in vintage styling.
Drawing inspiration from catwalks, celebs and TikTok, there will be four big trends that contestants will embrace in their eBay-purchased pieces: 00s; dopamine dressing; Blurred Lines, decidedly androgynous and genderless pieces; and Love Me Forever, a riff on kitsch candycore.
Bannerman has scoured eBay herself to find the pieces and has described the project as a “career highlight” for her and her team. “We have been shopping up a storm on eBay, speaking to so many wonderful pre-loved sellers and curating edits for each of the Islanders this summer,” Bannerman tells Stylist.
“I have used eBay to buy and sell pre-loved items for over 20 years and have found so many fashion gems along the way,” she says. “There is nothing more satisfying than winning something you have always lusted after. For example, I found a velvet Christopher Kane dress I’ve had on my shopping list for ages; it was £90 but retails in store now for £995. If that doesn’t make you want to shop pre-loved, I don’t know what will.”
To dress like the Islanders and shop for your own pre-Love(d) Island look, head to the dedicated Love Island hub on eBay.
Images: courtesy of eBay