Your first look at Love Island’s pre-loved eBay outfits for this year’s show

A long, hot summer awaits us, and with it comes not only a new raft of Love Island contestants ready to meet their type on paper but also a wardrobe full of pre-loved pieces, courtesy of the show’s new sponsor, eBay.

For the first time, Love Island has got the ick with its former fast-fashion sponsors and joined forces with resale platform eBay on a wardrobe of pre-loved pieces for each contestant, which will be pieced together by stylist Amy Bannerman, who specialises in vintage styling.