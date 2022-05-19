There are few cultural pinnacles that define the great British summer more than Love Island, which today announced that eBay will be its fashion sponsor for the first time.

The collaboration, which will see Islanders wear pre-loved clothes during the upcoming season of the show, comes after eBay research found that British shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion.

According to the data, a fifth of Brits admitted that they buy more secondhand fashion now than they did two years ago, with the demographic of people between 18–34 having the highest average percentage of secondhand clothes in their wardrobes.