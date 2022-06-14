The 5 summer pieces Stylist’s fashion writer is adding to her basket now

Spring has sprung, summer is springing and if that means one thing for your wardrobe, it’s the prospect of florals, thigh-skimming hems and easy-peasy gingham.

Should you find the minefield of summer dressing – and, indeed, shopping for summer – too overwhelming and all encompassing, fear not, because help is at hand.

It goes without saying that Love Island offers sartorial summer inspiration for many, but no more so than this season, as the show has chosen eBay as its official fashion partner. Eschew all connotations you once had with faded, worn-out wares, it’s official: eBay has had a makeover and is better than ever.

Indeed, Love Island’s stylist, pre-loved aficionado Amy Bannerman, hand-picked the outfits that this year’s contestants are wearing during the show, from second-hand Poster Girl to teeny-weeny De La Vali dresses.

If watching the show has given you the summertime styling itch, you’re not alone. And the fashion gods at eBay are all too aware, which is why they’re offering 15% off all fashion purchases from now until Thursday 16 June (yes, really). These are the five eBay summer staples we’ll be snapping – race you to the checkout.