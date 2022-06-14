The 5 summer pieces Stylist’s fashion writer is adding to her basket now
Summer fashion has never been so simple thanks to these five warm-weather staples (run, don’t walk).
Spring has sprung, summer is springing and if that means one thing for your wardrobe, it’s the prospect of florals, thigh-skimming hems and easy-peasy gingham.
Should you find the minefield of summer dressing – and, indeed, shopping for summer – too overwhelming and all encompassing, fear not, because help is at hand.
It goes without saying that Love Island offers sartorial summer inspiration for many, but no more so than this season, as the show has chosen eBay as its official fashion partner. Eschew all connotations you once had with faded, worn-out wares, it’s official: eBay has had a makeover and is better than ever.
Indeed, Love Island’s stylist, pre-loved aficionado Amy Bannerman, hand-picked the outfits that this year’s contestants are wearing during the show, from second-hand Poster Girl to teeny-weeny De La Vali dresses.
If watching the show has given you the summertime styling itch, you’re not alone. And the fashion gods at eBay are all too aware, which is why they’re offering 15% off all fashion purchases from now until Thursday 16 June (yes, really). These are the five eBay summer staples we’ll be snapping – race you to the checkout.
House of CB Ella lilac organza ruched mini dress
Nothing says summer more than a corseted dress in a sorbet shade. House of CB’s structured organza mini is crying out to be worn with your favourite statement sunglasses and chunky trainers this summer.
Shop House of CB Ella lilac organza ruched mini dress at eBay, £85
Pull & Bear green polka dot two-piece
A two-piece is the remedy for anybody struggling with style inspiration. Wear this ruched polka dot duo with sandals for daytime then switch to heels for the evening.
Gucci Anchor shirt
Slouchy oversized shirts are perfect for throwing on over the top of slip dresses or fitted T-shirts. This vintage Gucci iteration will have everybody asking you where it’s from.
Levi’s 501 blue denim shorts
A classic pair of Levi’s 501 denim shorts will never do you wrong in the summer months. Wear with any and everything for maximum appeal.
Henry Morell beige shirt
Whether you throw over the top of your bikini as a beach cover-up or a tank top to elevate an ensemble, this vintage shirt is a no-brainer.
Images: Getty; courtesy of eBay